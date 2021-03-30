Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android Deals 5G

The curvy Motorola Edge 5G headlines a hot new round of killer Moto deals

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 30, 2021, 10:18 AM
The curvy Motorola Edge 5G headlines a hot new round of killer Moto deals
While there are no words yet on the prospective US availability of the amazingly affordable 5G-enabled Moto G50 and G100, hardcore fans of the Lenovo-owned brand stateside can currently choose between a wide range of slightly older Android devices fetching significantly lower than usual prices.

Amazon has something for everyone on sale at a cool discount for a presumably limited time only, starting with the already low-cost Moto G Power and G Stylus (from last year) and going all the way up to the foldable Motorola Razr 5G unveiled just a little over six months ago.

But the headliner of this extensive new sale is arguably the curvy Motorola Edge (hold the Plus), which is a "conventional" upper mid-range handset that shares a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor with the aforementioned Razr 5G while costing a lot less. Namely, $699.99 on a typical basis, which you can reduce by a whopping three Benjamins at the time of this writing with absolutely no strings attached.

That equates to an incredibly rare 43 percent discount for a 4G LTE and 5G-capable unlocked phone with a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display sporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, no less than four rear-facing shooters, a 25MP selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery, and yes, Android 11 software goodies either available via an over-the-air update already or looming large on the horizon.

If the Motorola Edge 5G still feels a little rich for your blood, the 2020-released Moto G Stylus and G Power are up for grabs at $100 and $70 markdowns respectively in unlocked 4G LTE-only variants equipped with Snapdragon 665 processing speed and 4 gigs of memory each.

The Moto G Stylus (2020) remains a tad pricier than its big-battery sibling due primarily to accommodating more data internally (128 vs 64GB) and, well, including a stylus as standard. Obviously, the 2021 editions of the popular Moto G Power and G Stylus mid-rangers are also costlier than their predecessors even after small $20 discounts.

Finally, the unlocked Motorola Razr 5G is currently sold at a rare $400 markdown of its own, matching the recently discounted Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in a trio of eye-catching colors including Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury, and Polished Graphite.

