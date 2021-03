The curvy Motorola Edge 5G headlines a hot new round of killer Moto deals

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

While there are no words yet on the prospective US availability of the amazingly affordable 5G-enabled Moto G50 and G100 , hardcore fans of the Lenovo-owned brand stateside can currently choose between a wide range of slightly older Android devices fetching significantly lower than usual prices.





Amazon has something for everyone on sale at a cool discount for a presumably limited time only, starting with the already low-cost Moto G Power and G Stylus (from last year) and going all the way up to the foldable Motorola Razr 5G unveiled just a little over six months ago.



But the headliner of this extensive new sale is arguably the curvy Motorola Edge (hold the Plus), which is a "conventional" upper mid-range handset that shares a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 765 processor with the aforementioned Razr 5G while costing a lot less. Namely, $699.99 on a typical basis, which you can reduce by a whopping three Benjamins at the time of this writing with absolutely no strings attached.





That equates to an incredibly rare 43 percent discount for a 5G-capable unlocked phone with a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display sporting a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate technology, as well as a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 6GB RAM count, no less than four rear-facing shooters, a 25MP selfie camera, 4,500mAh battery, and yes, Android 11 software goodies either available via an over-the-air update already or looming large on the horizon.



If the Motorola Edge 5G still feels a little rich for your blood, the 2020-released Moto G Stylus and G Power are up for grabs at $100 and $70 markdowns respectively in unlocked 4G LTE-only variants equipped with Snapdragon 665 processing speed and 4 gigs of memory each.