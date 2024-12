The Motorola Edge (2024) continues to be a top pick at 45% off

Save 45% on the Motorola Edge (2024)! Want to get a new mid-range phone at a budget handset's asking price? Consider the Motorola Edge (2024)! It's still 45% off at the official store, making it a top pick for users on a budget. The same $250 price cut is available at Best Buy and Amazon. $250 off (45%) $299 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola

Did you know you can snatch the Motorola Edge (2024) at a price you'd normally pay for a Moto G Power 5G (2024) ? Well, you can! The official store is still selling its mid-ranger for only $299.99, saving you a whopping $250!That's also the Android phone 's lowest price so far. In case you missed it, the promo initially went live on Cyber Monday. At first, it was exclusive to the Motorola Store, but Amazon matched the 45% markdown soon after. Even today, the bargain is live at the e-commerce giant and also at Best Buy.Right off the bat, we should note that, although it's a reasonable pick, this Motorola phone is less impressive than the OnePlus 12R . Typically, the latest Edge costs $549.99, which makes it hard to recommend since the OnePlus alternative with 16GB RAM sells for $599.99.However, now that you can get it for 45% off its usual price, the Edge (2024) is a much more desirable option. It features a 6.6-inch pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience.Under the good, you have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. This processor is not as impressive as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, powering the OnePlus 12R. However, day-to-day performance is quite pleasant, and you can navigate the UI or play some games with no stutter.What about the camera? This Android 14 phone features a dual rear camera system: a 50 MP main unit and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. Generally, photos taken with these cameras turn out well, with particularly admirable Portrait performance. However, the handset tends to capture shots with a tad warmer color tone. On the front, this bad boy sports a 32 MP lens for selfies.As you can see, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a pretty solid option at its current asking price. If you think it's good enough for your daily needs, go ahead and get it for 45% off before it's too late.