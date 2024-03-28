The flagship Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a real temptation at its current discount

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Score up to $300 in savings with trade-in! Grab the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $200 off its price on Motorola.com. Trade in your phone for extra savings of up to $100! The phone offers great performance, takes gorgeous photos and is real value for money. $300 off (38%) Trade-in $499 99 $799 99 Buy at Motorola Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $198! Alternatively, feel free to get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Amazon, where the phone is discounted by $198. $198 off (25%) Buy at Amazon

Packing a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a real beast in terms of performance. It can handle demanding tasks, including heavy games like Genshin Impact, with ease.On top of that, it takes good-looking photos courtesy of its 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie shooter. The former can capture videos at up to 8K at 30fps, while the latter can do the same but at a lower 4K at 60fps.Battery life is also impressive. The 5100mAh power cell onboard provides up to two days of usage on a single charge. Additionally, the phone supports fast 68W wired charging, which fills the tank in under an hour. It even boasts a 68W charger inside the box, which is even more remarkable, as top-tier phones don't usually come with one.Yep! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is a top-tier phone from top to bottom. It delivers great performance, takes beautiful photos, has great battery life, and the cherry on top — it's now way more affordable than usual. So, tap the deal button in this article and get one at a heavily discounted price today!