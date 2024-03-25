Up Next:
The stylish Motorola Edge 2023 is a whopping 42% off its price on Amazon; grab one now
We may be at the end of Amazon's Spring Sale, but there are still many sweet deals to take advantage of. Bargain hunters looking to upgrade their outdoor listening experience can capitalize on a bombastic Spring Sale deal on the JBL Charge 5 and save $50. Those in the market for awesome-sounding earbuds can still snag the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 for $101 off their price.
Powered by a Dimensity 7030 silicon, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers good mid-range performance, and it can run heavy titles such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without problems.
While sporting a nice display and good performance, the cameras on board are just okay. The 50 MP main snapper and a 32 MP selfie shooter take decent-looking photos but won't wow you. As for video recordings, you'll be able to record clips at up to 4K at 30 fps.
The Motorola Edge (2023) also offers an all-day battery life thanks to its 4400 mAh power cell and even comes with 68W fast-wired charging and a charger included in the box. Additionally, Motorola says that the phone will get two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches.
Overall, this bad boy has a lot to offer. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and take advantage of this deal today!
Of course, as a shopping event, the spring bonanza brought sweet offers on various Galaxy, OnePlus, and Motorola phones. One of these lovely deals is on the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space. This beauty can be yours at a whopping $250 off its price courtesy of a huge 42% markdown.
Additionally, it packs a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. To top it up, you'll find HDR10+ support here, allowing you to have a more enjoyable watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.
