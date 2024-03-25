The stylish Motorola Edge 2023 is a whopping 42% off its price on Amazon; grab one now

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250 on Amazon! The Motorola Edge 2023 is currently $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone has solid mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and good battery life. Furthermore, it packs 68W wired charging and comes with a charger inside the box. The phone is a real value for money, so act fast and snatch one at a discounted price today! $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a Dimensity 7030 silicon, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers good mid-range performance, and it can run heavy titles such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without problems.Additionally, it packs a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. To top it up, you'll find HDR10+ support here, allowing you to have a more enjoyable watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.While sporting a nice display and good performance, the cameras on board are just okay. The 50 MP main snapper and a 32 MP selfie shooter take decent-looking photos but won't wow you. As for video recordings, you'll be able to record clips at up to 4K at 30 fps.The Motorola Edge (2023) also offers an all-day battery life thanks to its 4400 mAh power cell and even comes with 68W fast-wired charging and a charger included in the box. Additionally, Motorola says that the phone will get two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches.Overall, this bad boy has a lot to offer. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and take advantage of this deal today!