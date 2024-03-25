Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

The stylish Motorola Edge 2023 is a whopping 42% off its price on Amazon; grab one now

Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The sleek Motorola Edge 2023 gem is available at its lowest price on Amazon once again
We may be at the end of Amazon's Spring Sale, but there are still many sweet deals to take advantage of. Bargain hunters looking to upgrade their outdoor listening experience can capitalize on a bombastic Spring Sale deal on the JBL Charge 5 and save $50. Those in the market for awesome-sounding earbuds can still snag the top-tier Sennheiser Momentum 3 for $101 off their price.

Of course, as a shopping event, the spring bonanza brought sweet offers on various Galaxy, OnePlus, and Motorola phones. One of these lovely deals is on the sleek Motorola Edge (2023) with 256GB of storage space. This beauty can be yours at a whopping $250 off its price courtesy of a huge 42% markdown.

Motorola Edge 2023 8/256GB: Save $250 on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge 2023 is currently $250 off its price on Amazon. The phone has solid mid-range performance, a beautiful display, and good battery life. Furthermore, it packs 68W wired charging and comes with a charger inside the box. The phone is a real value for money, so act fast and snatch one at a discounted price today!
$250 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a Dimensity 7030 silicon, coupled with 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge (2023) offers good mid-range performance, and it can run heavy titles such as Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without problems.

Additionally, it packs a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 1200 nits. To top it up, you'll find HDR10+ support here, allowing you to have a more enjoyable watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.

While sporting a nice display and good performance, the cameras on board are just okay. The 50 MP main snapper and a 32 MP selfie shooter take decent-looking photos but won't wow you. As for video recordings, you'll be able to record clips at up to 4K at 30 fps.

The Motorola Edge (2023) also offers an all-day battery life thanks to its 4400 mAh power cell and even comes with 68W fast-wired charging and a charger included in the box. Additionally, Motorola says that the phone will get two major OS upgrades and three years of security patches.

Overall, this bad boy has a lot to offer. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and take advantage of this deal today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues

Latest News

Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
Android 15 may bring hybrid taskbar to Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
It's not too late to get the beastly 16/256GB OnePlus 11 at $150 off on Best Buy
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Walmart deal makes the budget-friendly Sony WF-C500 even easier on the pocket
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
T-Mobile’s latest changes to Connect plans makes them a lot more appealing
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless