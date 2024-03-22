Save $101 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 and enjoy Sennheiser's brilliance for less

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Black color: Save $101!! Snag a pair of Black-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $101 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain! $101 off (36%) Buy at Amazon

As proper deal hunters, our hearts fill with joy the moment we see great-sounding earbuds available at a discounted price. So, you can imagine the excitement when we discovered that Amazon is selling the top-tier Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a sweet $101 discount. This means you can snag a pair for 36% off its price if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today!We should note that only the Black-colored model is currently discounted by that much. The variants in Graphite and White are also on sale but at slightly lower $92 (33%) and $95 (34%) markdowns, respectively.If you have doubts whether to act on this offer, you should know that a $101 price cut is still a good one. Yes, the earbuds have received higher markdowns in the past, like the 41% discount for Christmas, but saving on them is always an unmissable opportunity as they have a lot to offer.Being top-tier Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver awesome sound out of the box. Furthermore, you can tailor them to your liking via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also offer pretty capable ANC, so you can enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises from the outside world.Additionally, the earphones offer you up to 7 hours of listening time of their own. Add the case and their total playback time goes up to 28 hours, which is pretty great. An IPX4 water-resistance rating is also present here, letting you enjoy Sennheiser's amazing audio while running on the treadmill.Overall, the Sennheiser True Wireless MOMENTUM 3 are a real bargain, especially now while they are available for less. So, don't waste any more time! Treat yourself to a pair at a discounted price while you can!