Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Save $101 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 and enjoy Sennheiser's brilliance for less

Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $101 on the Sennheiser Momentum 3 and enjoy Sennheiser's brilliance for less
As proper deal hunters, our hearts fill with joy the moment we see great-sounding earbuds available at a discounted price. So, you can imagine the excitement when we discovered that Amazon is selling the top-tier Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 at a sweet $101 discount. This means you can snag a pair for 36% off its price if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal today!

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 Black color: Save $101!!

Snag a pair of Black-colored Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds on Amazon and save $101 in the process. The earbuds have great sound, good ANC, and are a real bargain!
$101 off (36%)
Buy at Amazon


We should note that only the Black-colored model is currently discounted by that much. The variants in Graphite and White are also on sale but at slightly lower $92 (33%) and $95 (34%) markdowns, respectively.

If you have doubts whether to act on this offer, you should know that a $101 price cut is still a good one. Yes, the earbuds have received higher markdowns in the past, like the 41% discount for Christmas, but saving on them is always an unmissable opportunity as they have a lot to offer.

Being top-tier Sennheiser earbuds, the MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 deliver awesome sound out of the box. Furthermore, you can tailor them to your liking via the EQ in their companion Sennheiser Smart Control app. They also offer pretty capable ANC, so you can enjoy your favorite songs without pesky noises from the outside world.

Additionally, the earphones offer you up to 7 hours of listening time of their own. Add the case and their total playback time goes up to 28 hours, which is pretty great. An IPX4 water-resistance rating is also present here, letting you enjoy Sennheiser's amazing audio while running on the treadmill.

Overall, the Sennheiser True Wireless MOMENTUM 3 are a real bargain, especially now while they are available for less. So, don't waste any more time! Treat yourself to a pair at a discounted price while you can!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
What could go wrong for the 71 million AT&T users whose data leaked (and how to take precautions)
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless