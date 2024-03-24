Up Next:
Bombastic Spring Sale deal lands the JBL Charge 5 at way more tempting prices
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has been hosting the Big Spring Sale for four days now. While countless tech went on sale on Day 1 of the event, the e-commerce giant saved some of the best deals for the final moments of the big-time spring shopping spree. To our amazement, the fantastic JBL Charge 5 is just now getting its price tag reduced! Hurry up if you want to get yours at 28% off its price tag.
Easily one of the best portable Bluetooth speakers under $200, the Charge 5 is the latest model from JBL’s Charge series. It sees several upgrades and tweaks over the JBL Charge 4, such as dust-proofing and Bluetooth 5.1 vs version 4.2, found in the older model. The latest model is sturdier and a bit larger, offering better overall sound quality. Then again, the newer model lacks the 3.5mm aux input for wired music listening.
Unlike many portable speakers, this puppy even has a built-in power bank. It allows you to charge devices while listening to your favorite tunes, so you never miss a beat. Additionally, the Charge 5 has up to 20 hours of battery life, making it perfect for just about any occasion.
Overall, this JBL speaker is one of the most popular options on the market. Its durable design, built-in power bank, and splendid battery life make it a sure hit for bargain hunters. Get yours through Amazon’s Spring Sale deal and save 28%.
The Amazon Spring Sale offer gives you an awesome chance to get this super popular speaker at 28% off its price tag. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this JBL speaker for 2024, it’s the first time we’ve seen it at lower prices on Amazon in over a month! Don’t ponder and get it while the deal is still live! Alternatively, browse other fantastic Spring Sale Bluetooth speaker deals.
So, the Charge 5 has a robust design with an IP67 rating. It weighs just 2.11 lbs, so you can take it anywhere you go. So far, so good, but how does it sound? Remarkably well! This guy packs dual passive radiators for louder, room-filling sound with thumping bass. And that’s not even all of it!
