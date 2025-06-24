Xiaomi’s latest phone is stealing Nothing Phone (3)’s thunder
Poco F7 uses the same hardware as Nothing’s upcoming flagship, yet it costs half the price.
The mid-range segment of the smartphone market is very crowded, so many companies have decided to insert themselves into a new segment that sits at the threshold between flagship and mid-range tier.
The so-called flagship killers are supposed to offer a similar premium experience to top-tier phones, but for a cheaper price. These days, flagship killers no longer use the most advanced chipsets or cameras, but the compromises they make when it comes to hardware affect performance and efficiency too little to matter.
Surprisingly, Xiaomi’s brand Poco announced a new high-end phone that uses the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the F7. What makes Poco F7 stand out is the fact that it costs half the price.
The cheapest Poco F7 model is now available for purchase in Europe for €400 / £390. To make the phone even more appealing, Poco is offering customers, for a limited time, an early bird pricing starting at €350 / £320, which is incredible considering its specs.
When it comes to battery, Poco F7 outclasses many of the flagships launched this year when. Xiaomi’s smartphone packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging. In comparison, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to feature a much smaller 5,150 mAh battery.
Perhaps the only aspect where Poco F7 is lacking is the camera. The phone comes with a dual camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the bright side, Poco F7 features an unusually large 20-megapixel selfie camera.
Poco F7 is now available for pre-order globally and comes in Black, Silver and White. According to Xiaomi, the phone will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, which is quite acceptable.
Even though Nothing Phone (3) has the advantage of looking rather unique, Poco F7 seems to offer a similar premium experience, but in a rather slightly boring package.
Nothing Phone (3) is one of the phones that can be positioned in the “flagship killer” segment, but only because it uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor instead of Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.
Poco F7's main downside is its dual camera | Image credit: Poco
Apart from the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, Poco F7 boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1280 x 2772 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
Poco F7 features a flagship-tier display | Image credit: Poco
