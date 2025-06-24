Save $250 on Galaxy Book5 Pro 360
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Xiaomi’s latest phone is stealing Nothing Phone (3)’s thunder

Poco F7 uses the same hardware as Nothing’s upcoming flagship, yet it costs half the price.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Xiaomi
Poco F7
The mid-range segment of the smartphone market is very crowded, so many companies have decided to insert themselves into a new segment that sits at the threshold between flagship and mid-range tier.

The so-called flagship killers are supposed to offer a similar premium experience to top-tier phones, but for a cheaper price. These days, flagship killers no longer use the most advanced chipsets or cameras, but the compromises they make when it comes to hardware affect performance and efficiency too little to matter.

Nothing Phone (3) is one of the phones that can be positioned in the “flagship killer” segment, but only because it uses a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor instead of Qualcomm’s top-tier chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Poco F7's main downside is its dual camera | Image credit: Poco

Surprisingly, Xiaomi’s brand Poco announced a new high-end phone that uses the same Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, the F7. What makes Poco F7 stand out is the fact that it costs half the price.

The cheapest Poco F7 model is now available for purchase in Europe for €400 / £390. To make the phone even more appealing, Poco is offering customers, for a limited time, an early bird pricing starting at €350 / £320, which is incredible considering its specs.

Apart from the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, Poco F7 boasts a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with 1280 x 2772 pixels resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3200 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

When it comes to battery, Poco F7 outclasses many of the flagships launched this year when. Xiaomi’s smartphone packs a massive 6,500 mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging. In comparison, Nothing Phone (3) is expected to feature a much smaller 5,150 mAh battery.

Poco F7 features a flagship-tier display | Image credit: Poco

Perhaps the only aspect where Poco F7 is lacking is the camera. The phone comes with a dual camera system that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the bright side, Poco F7 features an unusually large 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Poco F7 is now available for pre-order globally and comes in Black, Silver and White. According to Xiaomi, the phone will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches, which is quite acceptable.

Recommended Stories
Even though Nothing Phone (3) has the advantage of looking rather unique, Poco F7 seems to offer a similar premium experience, but in a rather slightly boring package.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.webp
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
Read the latest from Cosmin Vasile
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim • 1

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 4

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 leaked prices are bad news for Samsung fans
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
It's like Verizon disappeared the second things got inconvenient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
iOS 26 quietly adds a feature you'll thank Apple for when things go wrong
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be first foldable with this feature topping the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Congress just banned a major app over data fears — and it’s not the one you’d expect
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
Apple releases iOS 26 Developer Beta 2 with new features and a clue about the iPhone 17 Air
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile is handing out a major freebie, and it could save you hundreds a year
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile makes huge Starlink announcement as it celebrates another 5G win over AT&T and Verizon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless