Moto G7 Power sinks to a new all-time low price in 64GB variant (open box)
That makes this bad boy a perfect holiday gift for road warriors or just people who don't like to hug a wall very often, especially when you can get a GSM unlocked variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM at a measly $169.99. That's 80 bucks lower than the list price of a G7 Power in a 32/3 gig configuration, and although the latter has been frequently discounted of late, this deal is better and more straightforward than essentially everything Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon have ever offered.
Because the promo comes from Woot, there are obviously no strings attached and no special requirements (like an upfront activation or that kind of stuff), but on the not so bright side of things, Amazon's subsidiary can merely hook you up with a 30-day warranty... for some reason. That's especially odd given the Moto G7 Power units on sale for the next four days (or while supplies last) are technically new and sold in open box packaging, having most likely been returned by their original owners before they could incur much damage.
Another weird thing is that Woot lists these phones as "US variants" despite the fact this particular storage and memory configuration has never been officially released stateside. Still, the quality/price ratio at 170 bucks is undeniable for a device that should work fine on networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, with a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 632 processor, a decent single 12MP rear-facing camera, a fast and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and TurboPower charging technology.
