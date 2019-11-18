T-Mobile AT&T Motorola Android Deals

Moto G7 Power sinks to a new all-time low price in 64GB variant (open box)

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 18, 2019, 3:59 PM
Moto G7 Power sinks to a new all-time low price in 64GB variant (open box)
The Moto G7 Power might not be the best overall mid-range smartphone on the market, but even though the 6.2-incher is rapidly nearing its first birthday, it remains pretty much impossible to find a handset capable of lasting longer between charges. We're talking a whopping 20 hours in our intensive battery life test back in February, compared to the otherwise impressive 11-hour or so ratings of high-enders like the iPhone 11 or LG G8X ThinQ.

Check out the deal here



That makes this bad boy a perfect holiday gift for road warriors or just people who don't like to hug a wall very often, especially when you can get a GSM unlocked variant with 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM at a measly $169.99. That's 80 bucks lower than the list price of a G7 Power in a 32/3 gig configuration, and although the latter has been frequently discounted of late, this deal is better and more straightforward than essentially everything Motorola, Best Buy, and Amazon have ever offered

Because the promo comes from Woot, there are obviously no strings attached and no special requirements (like an upfront activation or that kind of stuff), but on the not so bright side of things, Amazon's subsidiary can merely hook you up with a 30-day warranty... for some reason. That's especially odd given the Moto G7 Power units on sale for the next four days (or while supplies last) are technically new and sold in open box packaging, having most likely been returned by their original owners before they could incur much damage.

Another weird thing is that Woot lists these phones as "US variants" despite the fact this particular storage and memory configuration has never been officially released stateside. Still, the quality/price ratio at 170 bucks is undeniable for a device that should work fine on networks like AT&T and T-Mobile, with a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Snapdragon 632 processor, a decent single 12MP rear-facing camera, a fast and reliable rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and TurboPower charging technology.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

moto-g7-power-woot-deal-new-all-time-low-price
Moto G7 Power sinks to a new all-time low price in 64GB variant (open box)
-$300
Deal-Save-300-on-an-unlocked-Pixel-3-XL
Expires in - 2d 16hDeal: Save $300 on an unlocked Pixel 3 XL (open box)
-$100, -$70
Misfit-Black-Friday-Cyber-Monday-sales-smartwatches
Expires in - 2w 2hMisfit Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer discounts of up to $100 on smartwatches
Amazon-Black-Friday-2019-preview-deals
Amazon previews its best Black Friday 2019 deals, sales start on November 22
-$100, -$200
Google-Black-Friday-deals-Pixel-phones
Expires in - 1w 6dGoogle Store Black Friday sale offers sweet discounts on Pixel 4/4 XL and Pixel 3a/3a XL
-$100
google-pixel-3a-pixel-3a-xl-amazon-deals
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are now available at a $100 discount on Amazon

Popular stories

T-Mobiles-prepaid-5G-network-plan-prices
T-Mobile's prepaid 5G plan prices leak, and they are 'network launch' low
T-Mobile-Black-Friday-2019-deals-ad-sales
T-Mobile Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-verizon-disney-plus-tweet-john-legere-att-jab
T-Mobile takes a swing at Verizon (and Disney+) and John Legere hits back at AT&T on Twitter
Pixel-4-XL-hate-misses-the-point-this-is-the-best-performing-Android-phone-of-2019
Pixel 4 XL bashing misses the big picture: here is why I think this is the best Android phone of 2019
This-is-the-flexible-Motorola-RAZR-2019-notch-carbon-fiber-and-all
The flexible Motorola RAZR 2019 leaks in full with notch, carbon, and all
How-Verizon-customers-get-free-Disney-Plus-starting-tomorrow
Here's how eligible Verizon subscribers can claim one free year of Disney+
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
walmart-black-friday-deals-iphone-xs-iphone-11-galaxy-s10-note-10-plus
Walmart reveals full list of Black Friday deals, massive iPhone 11 and Note 10+ discounts included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.