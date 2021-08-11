Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more





It's that much more remarkable to see a device that would have captured the headlines for days and days just last year completely fly under the radar now, discreetly going on sale in Brazil the same day that Samsung globally unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G





That device is the Moto G60s , and it's not even the best G-series handset released in the last four months. Despite what the name might suggest to a hardcore Apple fan, for instance, this thing is inferior to the "standard" G60 in a number of key ways, downgrading the primary rear-facing camera from 108 to 64 megapixels and the battery capacity from 6,000 to 5,000mAh.





Those are still more than decent specifications for a price tag roughly equating to $480, especially when also taking into consideration the large and silky smooth 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and most impressively, the 50W charging capabilities.









That latter part actually beats the 20W speeds of the Moto G60, and while we're on the subject, it eclipses the 25W support of the much pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G as well. Better yet, Motorola will throw in an insanely fast 50W TurboPower charger with the G60s at no extra cost, justifying in part what may feel like a slightly excessive price in Brazil.





Of course, if the G60s were to ever see daylight in the US, which is obviously no guarantee, we suspect the MSRP wouldn't exceed $400 or so. After all, there's no 5G connectivity, and the rest of the cameras and the 6GB RAM count are nothing to write home about.





But the FHD+ display, relatively large battery, and surprisingly advanced charging technology could be enough to make this one of the best Motorola phones money can buy... if you'd actually be able to buy it outside of South America.





It's pretty incredible to think how far mid-end Android smartphones have come in the last couple of years alone, with not only premium designs but many other features reserved exclusively for high-end models until not very long ago becoming commonplace in the sub-$600 and even sub-$400 segment.