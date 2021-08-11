Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more

Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more0
It's that much more remarkable to see a device that would have captured the headlines for days and days just last year completely fly under the radar now, discreetly going on sale in Brazil the same day that Samsung globally unveiled the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G.
Those are still more than decent specifications for a price tag roughly equating to $480, especially when also taking into consideration the large and silky smooth 6.8-inch 120Hz screen, reasonably powerful MediaTek Helio G95 processor, and most impressively, the 50W charging capabilities.
That latter part actually beats the 20W speeds of the Moto G60, and while we're on the subject, it eclipses the 25W support of the much pricier Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G as well. Better yet, Motorola will throw in an insanely fast 50W TurboPower charger with the G60s at no extra cost, justifying in part what may feel like a slightly excessive price in Brazil.
But the FHD+ display, relatively large battery, and surprisingly advanced charging technology could be enough to make this one of the best Motorola phones money can buy... if you'd actually be able to buy it outside of South America.