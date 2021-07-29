Motorola Edge 20 Lite is official: Affordable and fully specced

Display and cameras









Performance, storage, software, and battery

Motorola’s Edge 20 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. This chip is 5G enabled and should offer plenty of performance on the Edge 20 Lite. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are present, and as we mentioned earlier the storage is expandable.



We also mentioned that the Edge 20 Lite has the biggest battery from its series. The new affordable phone has a large 5,000mAh battery unit with 30W fast wired charging. Similar to its more expensive brothers, the Lite version doesn't support wireless charging.



As for software, the affordable phone runs Android 11 with the company’s My UX user interface. It supports the Motorola Ready For software platform, which allows you to connect the phone with your TV or desktop computer and share your games, photos, videos, and files on a bigger screen. Motorola says that some of the Ready For platform features are limited on the Edge 20 Lite.



Price and availability

The display of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite phone is a small downgrade from the ones on the more expensive phones from the series. It is again a 6.7-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution but unlike the non-Lite models, its refresh rate is only 90Hz. This doesn’t mean that it is a bad panel, just that it isn't as premium as the panels on the rest of the Edge 20 devices.Camera-wise the Edge 20 Lite has a triple-camera system. A nice surprise is the fact that the main shooter is the same, 108MP f/1.9 aperture one found on the more expensive Edge phones. But this is not the case with the rest of the Edge 20 Lite’s cameras. The ultrawide sensor is 8MP, while the third is a 2MP depth camera.The front camera is another one that was carried from the premium Edge 20 phones. It is the same 32MP punch-hole-style selfie shooter with an f/2.25 aperture.