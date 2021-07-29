Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Motorola Edge 20 Lite is official: Affordable and fully specced

Iskren Gaidarov
By
Motorola just revealed a trio of new Android phones: the Motorola Edge 20 Pro, Edge 20, and Edge 20 Lite. While the Edge 20 Pro is the high-powered flagship in the series, and the Edge 20 aims for the mid-range segment, the Motorola Edge 20 Lite is an entry-level phone that packs great specs at an affordable price.

Design



Unsurprisingly, the Edge 20 Lite looks similar to the rest of the new Motorola Edge phones. The phone has a glossy and polished look and comes in two color options: Electric Graphite and Lagoon Green. The Edge 20 Lite is a tiny bit thicker than the rest of Edge 20 phones, measuring 8.25mm. But its thicker for a reason, this phone packs a bigger battery than the rest and has a less protruding camera module. The least expensive Edge 20 phone weighs 185g.

Speaking of the back of the Edge 20 Lite, it is a plastic one. The front of the phone has a punch-hole-style camera and slightly bigger bezels than the rest of the series. Another difference the Edge 20 Lite has compared to its siblings is its fingerprint scanner location, which is found in the power button on the side of the phone, unlike the under-display ones that the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro models use.

A nice surprise is the presence of a headphone jack, which is located at the bottom of the Edge 20 Lite. The good news continues, with the phone also having a MicroSD card slot.
 

Display and cameras


The display of the Motorola Edge 20 Lite phone is a small downgrade from the ones on the more expensive phones from the series. It is again a 6.7-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution but unlike the non-Lite models, its refresh rate is only 90Hz. This doesn’t mean that it is a bad panel, just that it isn't as premium as the panels on the rest of the Edge 20 devices.

Camera-wise the Edge 20 Lite has a triple-camera system. A nice surprise is the fact that the main shooter is the same, 108MP f/1.9 aperture one found on the more expensive Edge phones. But this is not the case with the rest of the Edge 20 Lite’s cameras. The ultrawide sensor is 8MP, while the third is a 2MP depth camera.

The front camera is another one that was carried from the premium Edge 20 phones. It is the same 32MP punch-hole-style selfie shooter with an f/2.25 aperture.


Performance, storage, software, and battery


Motorola’s Edge 20 Lite is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. This chip is 5G enabled and should offer plenty of performance on the Edge 20 Lite. 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage are present, and as we mentioned earlier the storage is expandable.

We also mentioned that the Edge 20 Lite has the biggest battery from its series. The new affordable phone has a large 5,000mAh battery unit with 30W fast wired charging. Similar to its more expensive brothers, the Lite version doesn’t support wireless charging.

As for software, the affordable phone runs Android 11 with the company’s My UX user interface. It supports the Motorola Ready For software platform, which allows you to connect the phone with your TV or desktop computer and share your games, photos, videos, and files on a bigger screen. Motorola says that some of the Ready For platform features are limited on the Edge 20 Lite. 


Price and availability


The Motorola Edge 20 Lite costs €350 and will be available to purchase in the coming weeks. As for its packaging, the phone comes with a 30W charger, case, and a headset (packaging and pricing may vary in different markets).

