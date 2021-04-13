Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android

Motorola's next ultra-affordable phone will come with a surprisingly smooth display

By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 13, 2021, 11:28 AM
If you feel like Motorola's expansive low to mid-end smartphone portfolio is still missing something, the upcoming Moto G20 might be able to fill one of the few remaining gaps so that the Lenovo-owned brand can provide stiff competition for Xiaomi, Vivo, or Oppo at every price point in key markets like India.

If the existing G10, G10 Power, and G30 are any indication, of course, the G20 may never be released stateside, which is certainly not good news for bargain hunters interested in decent alternatives to the best budget-friendly options available today.

Compared to something like the Moto G Power (2021), the Moto G20 doesn't exactly look impressive on paper in terms of processing power or design language, but one feature revealed by 91mobiles today could help the fast-approaching 6.5-inch handset easily stand out from a number of its affordable "cousins."


We're talking about silky smooth 90Hz refresh rate technology for the otherwise modest 6.5-inch display sporting a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. That's not a very commonplace functionality in the low-cost segment of the incredibly competitive Indian smartphone market, matching what the undoubtedly pricier G30 currently offers.

In fact, the Moto G20 and G30 are apparently set to share several key specs and features, including a large 5,000mAh battery and a respectable 4 gigs of memory paired with 64 gigs of internal storage space. 

Naturally, the headphone jack and conventional rear-mounted fingerprint sensor are not going anywhere, while the quad camera system composed of a 48MP primary snapper, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro shooter is borrowed from the Moto G10 rather than the G30.


But the biggest downgrade compared to the Moto G30 might end up being an octa-core Unisoc T700 processor. This comes from a Chinese fabless semiconductor company formerly known as Spreadtrum, replacing Qualcomm's Snapdragon 460 and 662 chipsets powering the G10 and G30 respectively and making it even clearer that the Moto G20 is not intended for the US.

Rendered in a couple of relatively eye-catching colors, the G20 is expected to be released in the very near future in India at a recommended price point of around 10,000 rupees, roughly equating to a measly $130.

