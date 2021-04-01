Leaked renders reveal the sleek designs of the mid-range Moto G60 and Moto G20









Already detailed by a very reliable publication just a couple of weeks back, the Moto G60 is today rendered by an up-and-coming Twitter leakster with a largely unproven track record. That obviously means you should take this surprisingly high-quality new image with a big grain of salt, even though the pictured design sure seems to fit with the recently disclosed information, as well as our expectations from a slightly higher-end device than the aforementioned G50





Unlike the G50, the Moto G60 is purportedly set to sport a trendy hole punch display while retaining a fairly thick chin strongly suggesting right off the bat that we're not dealing with a flagship here. Of course, that's good news for bargain hunters who may not be satisfied with the G50's notch, low-res screen, 48MP primary rear-facing shooter, or middling Snapdragon 480 processor.





In contrast, the G60 is tipped to feature a 108MP main camera, 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and a slightly more powerful Snapdragon 732 chipset... that sadly doesn't support 5G connectivity. Then again, 5G speeds are not everything, especially in countries like the US , so if Motorola can keep the Moto G60 under the €350 mark on the old continent, we're pretty certain 4G LTE will do the trick for most prospective buyers.









Interestingly, the Moto G20, which is also rendered today by Abhishek Yadav, has an extra imaging sensor on its back compared to the undoubtedly pricier triple rear cam-sporting G60. Obviously, that doesn't tell the whole story about the photographic skills and versatility of this upcoming low to mid-end handset, which could very well "borrow" the overall modest 64 + 8 + 2 + 2MP quad camera system from the existing G30





Like the G30, the G20 is expected to come with a waterdrop-style notch housing a single selfie shooter, as well as a completely massive chin, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an all-plastic construction. Everything else about this device remains under wraps for the time being, leaving us guessing its European price point could sit somewhere between the €150 and €180 attached to the G10 and G30 names respectively.



