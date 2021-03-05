Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android

The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 05, 2021, 9:00 AM
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
If you're as baffled as we are by Motorola's increasingly convoluted smartphone roster, you may not want to worry too much as the company plans to make things... even more confusing with a March 9 product launch in India.

The Lenovo-owned brand has already confirmed the names of the two new devices scheduled to start selling in the world's second most populous country on Tuesday, and while the Moto G30 is merely set to expand to a (major) new market after making its commercial debut in Europe not long ago, the Moto G10 Power is only now gearing up for its global announcement.

Although unrelated to the likes of the Moto E7 Power and G Power (2021), the G10 Power is unsurprisingly pretty much guaranteed to borrow its design and almost all of its key specs and features from the "regular" G10 that went official on the old continent alongside the G30 a couple of weeks back. 

As the name suggests, the main thing the unreleased Moto G10 Power undoubtedly aims to change is the battery capacity of its non-Power-branded "cousin." Since the Moto G10 already packs a fairly sizable 5,000mAh cell, we can only assume the Power variant will bump that up to a whopping 6,000mAh, eclipsing the Moto G Power (2021) that normally costs $250 stateside.


Unfortunately, the recent release of that latter model makes us skeptical about the G10 Power's official US availability prospects. In many ways, however, we expect the G Power (2021) to outshine the next member of the extended global Moto G Power family, which is set to play it safe with a waterdrop-style notch rather than a modern hole punch look, as well as a humble Snapdragon 460 processor.

The outright insane 67 hours of battery life teased by Motorola ahead of the G10 Power's full announcement will likely be made possible by a 6.5-inch display with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, while the handset's plastic back should be adorned with a grand total of four cameras presumably including a 48MP primary shooter.

Overall, that's certainly not a bad spec sheet for a phone destined to command a very reasonable price point of less than $200 in India, especially if you also take into consideration the "near stock" Android 11 already confirmed to run the software show out of the box starting next week.

