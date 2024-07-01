Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Deeply discounted Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) plus Moto Buds+ as a gift wins hearts at Motorola

By
By now, you've probably gotten used to seeing the stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) for 38% off its MSRP of $399.99. But it's not every day that you can see the exciting Moto Buds+ for FREE alongside the already discounted phone! And that's exactly what Motorola offers as part of its Black Friday in July sale!

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $150 off + Gift worth $129.99

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now $150 cheaper and arrives with the Moto Buds Plus for free! The phone discount may be nothing new, but this bundle is a rare sight. So, if you want to save $150 on this stylus-wielding phone and receive $130 earbuds for free, now's the time to act on Motorola.com's Black Friday in July deal!
$150 off (38%) Gift
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Motorola

These wireless earbuds are separately available for $129.99. In other words, your total savings with this deal amount to a whopping $280. That's more than what we saw in the middle of June when the mid-range phone arrived with a free pair of Moto Buds 600. Undoubtedly, the earbuds it's paired with now are way more attractive. So, don't think twice and get your fair share of savings through Motorola's Black Friday in July offer.

As you might imagine, the 2023-released stylus phone is less impressive than its newer relative. Despite this, it remains a perfectly viable alternative for cash-strapped Moto fans, especially since the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is still around $400 in an unlocked condition.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) gives you all the basics you could ask for at that price point. It has a good-looking 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rates. Under the hood, it features the same Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip used in its successor and even boasts 256GB of built-in storage. 

While it's no winner on the camera front, this Motorola phone has a respectable rear camera configuration nonetheless. It features a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera on the rear. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie unit. Completing the package is a 5,000mAh battery with 20W wired charging.

What about the free pair of earbuds; are they any good? Most certainly. They offer more than average ANC for their price, good sound quality with sweet bass, and customizable EQ. When you add the respectable battery life of around six hours with ANC And Hi-Res, you can see that these are a fantastic budget option (especially when they come for free)!

There's no denying it: the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is an ideal choice for users on a budget who want a stylus accompanying their new phone. And with that awesome gift, the phone is undoubtedly way more attractive!
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Loading ...
