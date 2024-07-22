Bombastic deal slams the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) to a new record-low price at Amazon
Since Black Friday 2023, we've gotten used to seeing the stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) discounted by $150 from its MSRP of about $400. But we've never seen this bombastic markdown that Amazon gives us now. Namely, the e-commerce store offers the 5G-ready phone for 43% off its list price. That's a massive $170 price cut!
This humongous discount wasn't available even during last week's Prime Day event at Amazon. So, it's about as rare as a four-leaf clover! What's more, the deal is not available at Best Buy or Walmart; you can only find it at the same 43% markdown on the Motorola Store.
The smartphone, which comes with its own stylus, features a 50MP main rear camera and an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, plus a 16MP front unit. While this year's Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is much more impressive on the camera front, it still sells at a considerably higher price.
While it may no longer be among the best Motorola phones and certainly can't rival mid-range kings like the Pixel 8a, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is still a remarkable option for many. And now, you can get one at a crazy-good price!
So, don't sleep on it and act fast if you want to snag your new stylus device for less than $230. As mentioned, Amazon's ultra-rare $170 price cut probably won't stay up for grabs for too long.
For its current asking price of under $230, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) gives you quite a bit. First off, it sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ screen with up to 120Hz refresh rates that's largely on par with what other budget phones provide. Aside from that, you have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, 6GB RAM, and 256GB built-in storage.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) supports 5G connectivity and has a large 5,000mAh battery. Let's not forget that you get dual Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers and even a 3.5mm headphone jack.
