The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is flying off the shelves at a bonkers 43% discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
We all love powerhouses like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the new iPhone 16 Pro, but these are pretty expensive. So, if you're in the market for a more affordable phone and don't need an insane amount of firepower, we suggest checking out the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, which is heavily discounted on Amazon.
How heavily? Well, this bad boy sells for a whopping $170 off its price, meaning you can snag it for just under $230. That's a massive 43% discount, which makes this deal pretty unmissable. That said, it has been available for a while now, which means you should hurry up because you never know how long it’ll last.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has enough power to deal with most tasks without issues. You'll even be able to run demanding games on this fella, though at more modest graphics settings.
Being on the affordable side, Motorola's stylus-powered phone isn't among the best camera phones. Nevertheless, it boasts a 50 MP main camera and 16 MP snapper for selfies and can take good-looking pictures when there is ample light. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 30 fps.
Unfortunately, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a downside that many Motorola phones face — a not-so-great update policy. It's upgradable to Android 14, but that's where the major OS updates end. The good news is that it'll still receive security patches for the next three years.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers a lot for a phone under $230. If Motorola's update policy doesn't bother you, act fast and save big on this bad boy now!
How heavily? Well, this bad boy sells for a whopping $170 off its price, meaning you can snag it for just under $230. That's a massive 43% discount, which makes this deal pretty unmissable. That said, it has been available for a while now, which means you should hurry up because you never know how long it’ll last.
Powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has enough power to deal with most tasks without issues. You'll even be able to run demanding games on this fella, though at more modest graphics settings.
Being on the affordable side, Motorola's stylus-powered phone isn't among the best camera phones. Nevertheless, it boasts a 50 MP main camera and 16 MP snapper for selfies and can take good-looking pictures when there is ample light. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 30 fps.
The phone has good battery life as well. Its 5,000mAh power cell on board packs enough juice to last you the whole day without recharging. Additionally, the handset supports 20W wired charging but comes with a 10W charger in the box.
Unfortunately, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 has a downside that many Motorola phones face — a not-so-great update policy. It's upgradable to Android 14, but that's where the major OS updates end. The good news is that it'll still receive security patches for the next three years.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 offers a lot for a phone under $230. If Motorola's update policy doesn't bother you, act fast and save big on this bad boy now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
27 Sep, 2024The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is flying off the shelves at a bonkers 43% discount on Amazon
26 Sep, 2024The durable Moto G Power 5G (2024) sells at a sweet discount at Motorola
24 Sep, 2024New Amazon deal makes the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) even more tempting than before
18 Sep, 2024The affordable Moto G Power 5G 2023 is still true budget delight, selling for under $200 on Amazon
17 Sep, 2024The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: