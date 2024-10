Motorola’s stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is 47% off for Prime Day

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) dropped to its new best price on Day 2 of the October Prime Day event. This handset is now $186 cheaper than usual, a fantastic discount you won't find at another store right now. Get yours before it's too late and note that the deal is live for Prime members only.

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) could be the better choice for some

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off with Prime! October Prime Day hasn't left the more contemporary stylus phone from Motorola in the dark. That's to say, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at lower prices as well! The device is now $150 off with Prime on Amazon. Get yours and save big! $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

This Android phone is now enjoying its new record-low price on Amazon. And guess what else? Neither Best Buy nor the official Moto Store has a matching offer. So, if you'd appreciate having a phone with its own stylus, this is a fine option you wouldn't want to miss, especially when it's discounted by 47%.By the way, Amazon didn't release this deal yesterday (for whatever reason). Instead, we got it on Day 2 of the Prime Big Deal Days event, and there's a chance it won't stay here until tomorrow. As for the discount itself, it's actually close to the phone's previous best price of almost $230. At the time of writing, the device costs a tad less than $215.For that price, you're getting lots of value for money. This fella sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and ample storage for your favorite files and videos. The camera setup isn't half bad, either. The device takes respectable photos with its 50 + 8 MP dual configuration on the rear.Simply put, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should meet most users' expectations, but it probably won't exceed them by much. If that's no issue for you, you'll find this phone a perfectly acceptable choice at its current price. But if you'd still rather have something more...stylish and contemporary, why not go for its successor?In case spending a bit more for your next mid-range phone sounds OK to you, we recommend checking out the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) . This puppy is now $150 off and at its best price on Amazon for Prime Day. As you can probably imagine, this extra-spicy deal is only live for Prime members (and so is the promo on its predecessor).So, what makes it a better option? Firstly, it features an upgraded display over its predecessor. The latest model uses pOLED display technology and opts for a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen.Aside from that, the new stylus phone from Motorola looks ultra-chic with its flamboyant colors and vegan leather back. Last but not least, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) uses a 50 MP OIS main sensor on the rear, giving you better-looking photos even in more dynamic settings. We've listed other important details in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) review