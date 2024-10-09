Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Motorola’s stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is 47% off for Prime Day

We've got less than 24 hours to splurge on the best phone deals on Amazon. That's right! There's not much time left until the fall savings event's end. And if you still haven't got what you need, be sure to check out this crazy-good Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) promo that saves you $186 with Prime membership.

Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Now 47% off with Prime

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) dropped to its new best price on Day 2 of the October Prime Day event. This handset is now $186 cheaper than usual, a fantastic discount you won't find at another store right now. Get yours before it's too late and note that the deal is live for Prime members only.
$186 off (47%)
Buy at Amazon


This Android phone is now enjoying its new record-low price on Amazon. And guess what else? Neither Best Buy nor the official Moto Store has a matching offer. So, if you'd appreciate having a phone with its own stylus, this is a fine option you wouldn't want to miss, especially when it's discounted by 47%.

By the way, Amazon didn't release this deal yesterday (for whatever reason). Instead, we got it on Day 2 of the Prime Big Deal Days event, and there's a chance it won't stay here until tomorrow. As for the discount itself, it's actually close to the phone's previous best price of almost $230. At the time of writing, the device costs a tad less than $215.

For that price, you're getting lots of value for money. This fella sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, and ample storage for your favorite files and videos. The camera setup isn't half bad, either. The device takes respectable photos with its 50 + 8 MP dual configuration on the rear.

Simply put, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) should meet most users' expectations, but it probably won't exceed them by much. If that's no issue for you, you'll find this phone a perfectly acceptable choice at its current price. But if you'd still rather have something more...stylish and contemporary, why not go for its successor?

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) could be the better choice for some


In case spending a bit more for your next mid-range phone sounds OK to you, we recommend checking out the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). This puppy is now $150 off and at its best price on Amazon for Prime Day. As you can probably imagine, this extra-spicy deal is only live for Prime members (and so is the promo on its predecessor).

The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is $150 off with Prime!

October Prime Day hasn't left the more contemporary stylus phone from Motorola in the dark. That's to say, you can get the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) at lower prices as well! The device is now $150 off with Prime on Amazon. Get yours and save big!
$150 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

So, what makes it a better option? Firstly, it features an upgraded display over its predecessor. The latest model uses pOLED display technology and opts for a slightly larger 6.7-inch screen.

Aside from that, the new stylus phone from Motorola looks ultra-chic with its flamboyant colors and vegan leather back. Last but not least, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) uses a 50 MP OIS main sensor on the rear, giving you better-looking photos even in more dynamic settings. We've listed other important details in our Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) review.
