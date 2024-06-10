Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) vs Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): Introducing key upgrades

2024 G STYLUS VS 2023 G STYLUS

Intro


So Motorola released its 2024 version of the Moto G Stylus 5G budget phone, and it actually comes with more than a couple of upgrades over its predecessor that make it a better phone and more worthy of its $400 price tag.

From a new set of cameras to a significantly more impressive display (which is important for a stylus phone), and still some of the best battery life that we have seen from any phone to this day. Let's see how these two compare and what Motorola has done to improve its affordable stylus handset!

Motorola G Stylus (2024) vs Motorola G Stylus (2023) differences explained:

Motorola G Stylus (2024)Motorola G Stylus (2023)
Thinner and lighter, more comfortable to holdA more hefty size, not as comfortable to handle
Soft, vegan leather back panel that's less prone to slippingPlastic back panel that easily slips away
OLED display with higher brightness, better contrast levels and visibilityLCD display that's harder to see outdoors
Main camera has OIS, higher resolution ultrawideThere is no hardware stabilization for the main camera, and the ultrawide camera is 8MP
Much better 32MP front cameraRather mediocre 16MP front camera
8GB of RAM6GB of RAM
30W wired and 15W wireless chargingSlower 20W wired charging and no wireless


Table of Contents:

Design and Display Quality

New look and a much better display

The 2024 generation of the Moto G Stylus 5G features a design overhaul with a vegan leather back panel that is softer to the touch and less prone to slipping. Despite this upgrade, the frame remains plastic as with last year's model.

The camera island has been redesigned to resemble the look of Motorola's Edge 50 series, with a larger size to accommodate bigger lenses for the main and ultra-wide cameras. I prefer this look compared to that of the 2023 Moto G Stylus 5G, as it makes the phone look more in with the times.

In terms of dimensions, the new Moto G Stylus 5G is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold. It measures 8.3mm in thickness and weighs 190g, compared to the 9.2mm and 202g of the 2023 model. The phone remains relatively large at 162.6mm x 74.8mm.

The stylus has also seen improvements, with reduced latency for better responsiveness and an enhanced stylus menu that pops up as you slide the stylus away from the phone.

The display of the Moto G Stylus 5G is one of the areas where Motorola has introduced the most significant changes, going from an LCD to an OLED panel, which significantly improvs the contrast and color quality. The 120Hz refresh rate remains, contributing to a smoother viewing experience. I was also very surprised how bright the new OLED display gets in outdoor settings, something that the 2023 version definitely couldn't do as well.

The bezels are still present, but they are slim enough to not detract from the overall look of the phone. This year's model is available in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave, both of which come with the new silicon back panel.

Water and dust resistance, just like with the predecessor, remains only an afterthought. Same goes for the display's glass and its level of durability.

Performance and Software

Same disappointing software support

The 2024 Moto G Stylus comes with 8GB of RAM vs the 6GB that comes with the older model. That being said, the chipset is exactly the same, so don't expect to see any performance boosts if you upgrade. Sadly, this is also true for the software support situation, which is still just a single year of Android updates, meaning the 2024 Moto G Stylus won't go any further than Android 15.

Camera

New cameras!

We have a new 50MP main camera on the 2024 Moto G Stylus 5G, which we were pleasantly surprised by during our time with the phone. The ultrawide camera has also been changed and now has 13MP instead of the 8MP one on the 2023 model. The selfie camera has also been upgraded from 16MP to 32MP this year, and it performed really well during our testing.

Battery Life and Charging

Faster charging and even better battery life

While the battery remains 5,000 mAh with the newer G Stylus, it comes with noticeably faster 30W charging, compared to the 20W on the 2023 G Stylus. There's also 15W of wireless charging, while the older model does not support wireless charging at all.

Battery life is slightly better on the 2024 model thanks to its OLED display, which is inherently more power efficient than the LCD panel on the predecessor.

Specs Comparison


SpecsMotorola G Stylus (2024)Motorola G Stylus (2023)
Dimensions162.6 x 74.8 x 8.3 mm162.8 x 73.8 x 9.2 mm
Weight190 g202 g
Screen6.7-inch
pOLED
120Hz		6.6-inch
LCD
120Hz  
ProcessorSnapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm)Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 (4nm)
RAM, Storage and Price8/256GB for $400
microSD expandable up to 2TB		6/256GB for $400
microSD expandable up to 2TB
Cameras50MP main, f/1.8, OIS
13MP ultra-wide, f/2.2, macro mode
32MP front, f/2.4		50MP main, f/1.9
8MP ultra-wide, f/2.2

32MP front, f/2.5
Battery Size5,000 mAh5,000 mAh
Charging Speeds30W wired
15W wireless		20W wired
No wireless

Should you upgrade?



Motorola has given you plenty of reasons to go for that upgrade. The amount of new hardware alone is more than enough. You get faster wired charging, quick wireless charging, a much better display and camera system, and arguably a more beautiful and premium-feeling phone for the same $400 price.

The bad part is that you are stuck with the same two-year old chipset, and a mid-range one at that. In other words, you are not getting any better performance despite the fact that you are buying a newer phone. Still, if it is a budget stylus phone you are looking for, you would probably appreciate the lower latency and improved Stylus menu that the 2024 model comes with. As long as you insist on sticking with the Moto G Styles series, than upgrading to the new generation will be worth it.
Aleksandar Anastasov Mobile Tech News Journalist
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.

