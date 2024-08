At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention

With a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM on board, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 can handle day-to-day tasks without any hiccups. It can even run demanding games, but not at their highest graphics settings.Additionally, its 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie snapper take good-looking photos when the lighting is ample. The main sensor can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps. Of course, being a budget phone, the picture quality can't really compare with that of top dogs like the Galaxy S24 series or the iPhone 15 On the flip side, Motorola 's stylus-powered phone offers good battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell can get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 20W wired charging, despite coming with a 10W charger inside the box.Sadly, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 shares the same drawback as many other Motorola phones — a poor update policy. It will get Android 14 , but that's where the major OS updates stop. On the bright side, security patches will keep coming for the next three years.Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 puts quite a lot on the table for a phone in the sub-$300 price range. So, if Motorola's update policy isn't an issue for you, act fast and save on this capable budget phone today!