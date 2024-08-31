At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
A phone with a built-in stylus for under $230 might sound like a dream, but we're happy to tell you it's a reality. Amazon is offering the 256GB Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a massive 43% discount, saving you $170 and bringing the price to under $230.
Granted, the current markdown is slightly lower than the $175 (44%) price cut the phone enjoyed a few weeks ago. However, it's still significant, and we advise you to act on this deal now, as you never know when the discount might decrease again.
With a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM on board, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 can handle day-to-day tasks without any hiccups. It can even run demanding games, but not at their highest graphics settings.
On the flip side, Motorola's stylus-powered phone offers good battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell can get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 20W wired charging, despite coming with a 10W charger inside the box.
Overall, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 puts quite a lot on the table for a phone in the sub-$300 price range. So, if Motorola's update policy isn't an issue for you, act fast and save on this capable budget phone today!
Additionally, its 50MP main camera and 16MP selfie snapper take good-looking photos when the lighting is ample. The main sensor can also record videos in 4K at 30 fps. Of course, being a budget phone, the picture quality can't really compare with that of top dogs like the Galaxy S24 series or the iPhone 15.
Sadly, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 shares the same drawback as many other Motorola phones — a poor update policy. It will get Android 14, but that's where the major OS updates stop. On the bright side, security patches will keep coming for the next three years.
31 Aug, 2024At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
