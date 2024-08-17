Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
It's always nice to snatch an affordable phone at an even more budget-friendly price. Therefore, we are happy to share that the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is currently on sale at a bonkers 44% discount. Such a massive price cut on this fella means you can save $175 and get a unit for under $230. We should also point out that this is a new all-time low price for the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 with 256GB of storage, making this deal unmissable.
A few weeks ago, the phone was discounted by $170 (43%), which was the biggest discount we had ever seen on this model up to that point. But now, we're reporting an even bigger price cut. So, we think it's safe to say that the best time to get a brand-new Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is now.
The 256GB variant of this awesome budget-friendly phone sports 6GB of RAM and is powered by a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Thanks to this hardware, the phone has enough firepower to deal with daily tasks without issues. You'll even be able to play games but at more modest graphical settings.
On the camera front, you'll find a 50MP main unit and a 16MP snapper for selfies. The cameras are a far cry from those on premium models, which is to be expected, but they do take nice pictures when there is plenty of light. Moreover, the main sensor can capture videos in 4K at 30 fps.
Battery-wise, Motorola's stylus-powered gem is equipped with a 5,000mAh power cell that can easily last you the whole day on a single charge. There is also 20W wired charging on board, though the phone comes with a 10W charger in the box.
Unfortunately, like many Motorola phones, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is sadly plagued by a poor update policy. It's upgradable to Android 14 but won't receive other major OS updates. However, it will still get security patches for the next three years.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is a real bargain at its current price on Amazon. And if you can overlook the fact that its only major OS update will be to Android 14, we suggest acting fast and snagging a unit through this deal now while the offer is still up for grabs!
