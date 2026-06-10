The Moto G Stylus (2025) just got a lot more tempting
Motorola's latest offer makes this bad boy a surprisingly good deal.
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Skip the newer model and grab this fella if you want to save. | Image by PhoneArena
Motorola's budget stylus device has suddenly become harder to ignore, thanks to the official store's latest offer. Right now, you can grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) with a solid $50 discount, bringing it to just $349.99.
I know that some of you may think a $50 price cut isn't all that much. Normally, I'd agree. But given that the new Moto G Stylus (2026) with 256GB of storage remains at $599.99, it's pretty clear the older model is the one to grab if you're all about saving.
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This Android phone may feature a passive stylus, unlike the newer model, but it's still excellent value for money. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display that gets surprisingly bright, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.
It offers excellent visuals and great outdoor visibility, as well as decent performance with daily tasks. The model packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, offering enough potential for light multitasking, browsing, and other light use.
In terms of camera capabilities, this Android phone doesn't deliver much. It features a 50MP main sensor, which delivers good-looking images in perfect conditions. However, the 13MP ultra-wide sensor produces significantly less detailed photos.
Want to know more about the camera? Check out our Moto G Stylus (2025) review for more insights and sample photos.
In addition, while Google and Samsung offer ultra-long software support for their affordable options, Motorola takes a different approach. With this Moto G device, you receive two years of major OS updates, as well as three years of security patches. That means you should receive new Android features for another year.
Ultimately, Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025) may not be the latest stylus phone, but it remains a fantastic choice for many. And now that you can save $50, it's an even better bargain.
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