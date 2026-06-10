Get the best of PhoneArena in your inbox!

The Moto G Stylus (2025) just got a lot more tempting

Motorola's latest offer makes this bad boy a surprisingly good deal.

0
Polina Kovalakova
By
Motorola Deals
Add as a preferred source on Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person uses the Moto G Stylus (2025) and its stylus.
Skip the newer model and grab this fella if you want to save. | Image by PhoneArena

Motorola's budget stylus device has suddenly become harder to ignore, thanks to the official store's latest offer. Right now, you can grab the Moto G Stylus (2025) with a solid $50 discount, bringing it to just $349.99.

I know that some of you may think a $50 price cut isn't all that much. Normally, I'd agree. But given that the new Moto G Stylus (2026) with 256GB of storage remains at $599.99, it's pretty clear the older model is the one to grab if you're all about saving. 

Save $50 on the Moto G Stylus (2025)!
$349 99
$399 99
$50 off (13%)
Motorola's budget-friendly stylus phone is now on sale at the official store. The device features a beautiful design, capable processor, and a fantastic display. That makes it much harder to ignore at $50 off.
Buy at Motorola
Check out today's best deals!
Recommended For You


This Android phone may feature a passive stylus, unlike the newer model, but it's still excellent value for money. It packs a 6.7-inch OLED display that gets surprisingly bright, with a refresh rate of 120Hz. 

It offers excellent visuals and great outdoor visibility, as well as decent performance with daily tasks. The model packs a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, offering enough potential for light multitasking, browsing, and other light use. 

In terms of camera capabilities, this Android phone doesn't deliver much. It features a 50MP main sensor, which delivers good-looking images in perfect conditions. However, the 13MP ultra-wide sensor produces significantly less detailed photos.  

Want to know more about the camera? Check out our Moto G Stylus (2025) review for more insights and sample photos. 

In addition, while Google and Samsung offer ultra-long software support for their affordable options, Motorola takes a different approach. With this Moto G device, you receive two years of major OS updates, as well as three years of security patches. That means you should receive new Android features for another year. 

Ultimately, Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2025) may not be the latest stylus phone, but it remains a fantastic choice for many. And now that you can save $50, it's an even better bargain.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 16297 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/Polina.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
iPhone Ultra leaked unit gives best look yet at the foldable and its crease
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
SpaceX coming for AT&T and Verizon now, T-Mobile later
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile all sold your location data and the Supreme Court just ruled
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
iPhone 18 Pro release date: when to expect Apple's next-gen Pro powerhouses
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Move over, Galaxy S27 Ultra: the Galaxy S27 Pro is starting to look like Samsung's real flagship for 2027
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Apple shocks many with surprise announcement about iOS 27
Latest News
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Google AI Plus drops to $4.99, making premium AI more affordable than ever
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) is hotter than hot again thanks to a sweet Amazon discount
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
I was excited for the biggest iPhone Camera app upgrade in years, but WWDC 2026 left me disappointed
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
This macOS 27 feature practically confirms the foldable iPhone Ultra is launching soon
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
Samsung may have a controversial idea of how to cut costs for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and future phones
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered
AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon spring into action after threat to texters discovered