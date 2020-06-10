The mid-range Moto G Power and G Stylus are even cheaper than before





















All you need to do is purchase the Moto G Stylus or G Power from and activate your device of choice on Google's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), where you'll have to maintain your service for as little as 30 consecutive days, afterwhich you're free to go a different carrier.





Both new and existing Fi customers are eligible for this killer new deal, which is currently scheduled to run until June 21 at 11:59 pm PST (although it could always be extended or further improved), saving you a cool hundred bucks with no other special requirements to note.





That means the Moto G Power can be yours at $149 instead of $249 with a massive 5,000mAh cell in tow, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a 16MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.





The Moto G Stylus, meanwhile, costs $199 at the time of this writing with the same SoC under the hood as its aforementioned sibling, as well as a smaller 4,000mAh battery, slightly thinner profile, 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a triple lens setup combining a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor, and perhaps most notably, a built-in pen for taking handwritten notes, editing photos, and even drawing on the fly.



