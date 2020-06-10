Motorola Android Deals

The mid-range Moto G Power and G Stylus are even cheaper than before

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 10, 2020, 8:18 AM
Even as Motorola continues to throw decent mid-range phones at us from every direction, including in the US, the value proposition of the Moto G Power and G Stylus remains almost impossible to beat.

Internationally unveiled all the way back in February, the big-battery G Power and pen-wielding G Stylus expanded stateside a couple of months later at recommended prices of $250 and $300 respectively. That already made these two trendy 6.4-inchers some of the most compelling budget-friendly handsets on the market, but incredibly enough, Best Buy gave early adopters the chance to save big with upfront carrier activation while the mid-end duo was still on pre-order.

Shortly thereafter, Google Fi and Verizon joined the discount party, and now the former wireless service provider is letting its customers shave even more money off the aforementioned list prices under the exact same conditions as before.

All you need to do is purchase the Moto G Stylus or G Power from and activate your device of choice on Google's MVNO (mobile virtual network operator), where you'll have to maintain your service for as little as 30 consecutive days, afterwhich you're free to go a different carrier.

Both new and existing Fi customers are eligible for this killer new deal, which is currently scheduled to run until June 21 at 11:59 pm PST (although it could always be extended or further improved), saving you a cool hundred bucks with no other special requirements to note.

That means the Moto G Power can be yours at $149 instead of $249 with a massive 5,000mAh cell in tow, as well as a respectable Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 gigs of RAM, 64 gigs of internal storage space, and a triple rear-facing camera system consisting of a 16MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

The Moto G Stylus, meanwhile, costs $199 at the time of this writing with the same SoC under the hood as its aforementioned sibling, as well as a smaller 4,000mAh battery, slightly thinner profile, 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room, a triple lens setup combining a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro sensor, and perhaps most notably, a built-in pen for taking handwritten notes, editing photos, and even drawing on the fly.

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$185 Motorola Moto G Stylus on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

