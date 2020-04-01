Motorola now lets you pre-order the Moto G Stylus and G Power - nice phones, attractive prices
Motorola may be running out of Moto G7 phones, but it's got two new handsets that are here to (partially) replace them. More exactly, starting today, April 1, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are both available for pre-order in the US.
The Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99 while the Moto G Power costs $249.99. The phones will be released on April 16 (as previously reported) via Motorola and retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and B&H. The two handsets are universally unlocked and will work on all relevant US carriers.
After being launched unlocked, the Moto G Stylus will be available at Verizon Wireless, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, Ting, and Republic Wireless. As for the Moto G Power, this will be found at Verizon, Google Fi, US Cellular, Republic Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.
The Moto G Stylus is Motorola's very first modern smartphone to feature a stylus pen. This puts it in direct competition with the LG Stylo 5 (a similarly priced very popular device, albeit slightly older now). We haven't tested the Moto G Stylus yet, but Motorola says its pen will let you quickly jot down notes, sketch, and edit photos.
Sporting a 6.4-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2300 pixels and an off-center punch-hole, the Moto G Stylus is a pretty elegant smartphone. Inside, the device packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, and a 4000 mAh battery. Other features include a triple rear camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP), a 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers.
As its name suggests, the Moto G Power can be seen as a successor to the G7 Power of last year. Thus, we're not surprised to see that this new phone has a very generous 5000 mAh battery - according to Motorola, that's enough to keep the lights on for up to 3 days on a single charge.
Large battery aside, the Moto G Power shares many of its features with the G Stylus. However, this model offers 64 GB of storage space instead of 128 GB, while its triple camera is a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP one. Plus, of course, there's no stylus pen here.
Both the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power run Android 10 out of the box. Do you plan to buy any of these two new Motorolas? Let us know in the comments below.