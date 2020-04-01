Motorola Android

Motorola now lets you pre-order the Moto G Stylus and G Power - nice phones, attractive prices

Florin Troaca
by Florin Troaca
Apr 01, 2020, 11:09 AM
Motorola may be running out of Moto G7 phones, but it's got two new handsets that are here to (partially) replace them. More exactly, starting today, April 1, the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are both available for pre-order in the US.

Announced almost two months ago, the G Stylus (seen above on the right) and G Power (pictured above on the left) fit well in Motorola's G-series lineup. In other words, they both offer decent features and nice designs at attractive prices.

The Moto G Stylus is priced at $299.99 while the Moto G Power costs $249.99. The phones will be released on April 16 (as previously reported) via Motorola and retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and B&H. The two handsets are universally unlocked and will work on all relevant US carriers.

After being launched unlocked, the Moto G Stylus will be available at Verizon Wireless, Google Fi, Metro by T-Mobile, Ting, and Republic Wireless. As for the Moto G Power, this will be found at Verizon, Google Fi, US Cellular, Republic Wireless, Xfinity Mobile, and Consumer Cellular.

The Moto G Stylus is Motorola's very first modern smartphone to feature a stylus pen. This puts it in direct competition with the LG Stylo 5 (a similarly priced very popular device, albeit slightly older now). We haven't tested the Moto G Stylus yet, but Motorola says its pen will let you quickly jot down notes, sketch, and edit photos.

Sporting a 6.4-inch IPS display with 1080 x 2300 pixels and an off-center punch-hole, the Moto G Stylus is a pretty elegant smartphone. Inside, the device packs a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage space, and a 4000 mAh battery. Other features include a triple rear camera (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP), a 3.5mm audio jack, and stereo speakers.


As its name suggests, the Moto G Power can be seen as a successor to the G7 Power of last year. Thus, we're not surprised to see that this new phone has a very generous 5000 mAh battery - according to Motorola, that's enough to keep the lights on for up to 3 days on a single charge.

Large battery aside, the Moto G Power shares many of its features with the G Stylus. However, this model offers 64 GB of storage space instead of 128 GB, while its triple camera is a 16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP one. Plus, of course, there's no stylus pen here.

Both the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power run Android 10 out of the box. Do you plan to buy any of these two new Motorolas? Let us know in the comments below.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

