Verizon starts selling the Moto G Power at a cool discount, Moto G Stylus also available

May 08, 2020
Motorola's US release strategy for its very interesting new mid-rangers has been all over the place, negatively impacting the mass appeal of the big-battery Moto G Power and pen-wielding Moto G Stylus.

Internationally unveiled way back in February, the two respectable 6.4-inch handsets went up for pre-order stateside almost two months later, very slowly spreading from retailers like Best Buy and Motorola's own official e-store to Google Fi and finally Verizon.

The nation's largest wireless service provider technically has the Moto G Power and G Stylus listed at their full prices of $249.99 and $299.99 in a Vulcan (aka black) and Graphene Blue paint job respectively, but believe it or not, the cheaper model is already available at a decent discount.

We're talking a little more than 50 percent off the aforementioned $249.99 MSRP, and all you need to do to take advantage of this killer introductory deal is activate the Moto G Power on a new line of service with a device payment plan. After bill credits, you're looking at spending a measly 5 bucks a month instead of $10.41, amounting to an incredibly affordable grand total of $120 after a $130 markdown.

Apart from a gigantic 5,000mAh battery, the Moto G Power also has a decently sharp IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels and a trendy hole punch design going for it, as well as a reasonably fast Snapdragon 665 processor, 4 gigs of memory, a 16 + 8 + 2MP triple rear-facing camera system, and a headphone jack. 

Intriguingly, Verizon lists its G Power variant as capable of accommodating 128 gigs of data internally, but we're not entirely sure that's not a typo as Motorola, Best Buy, and everyone else sells the handset with 64GB storage space.

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus does definitely come with 128 gigs of storage space, as well as a built-in stylus (duh), a primary 48MP imaging sensor paired with a 16MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro lens, and a 4,000mAh battery that's still remarkably large for a $300 mid-ranger. There are no discounts to be had at Verizon on this particular model, but you can split the 300 bucks in 24 monthly installments of $12.49 apiece.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
$300 Motorola Moto G Power on
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

