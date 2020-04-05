The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices





Incredibly enough, Best Buy is lowering the already reasonable price points of the Moto G Stylus and G Power before the phones are even released, allowing early adopters to save up to 150 bucks with carrier activation. There are no other strings attached or special conditions to consider before pulling the trigger at a measly $149.99 as far as the Moto G Stylus is concerned and as little as $99.99 for the Moto G Power.













Normally priced at $249.99, the big-battery sequel to 2019's Moto G7 Power can be yours at a single Benjamin if you don't have a problem committing to Verizon right off the bat, while those willing to activate the 6.4-inch device on Sprint are looking at spending $124.99.





Keep in mind that you don't need to be a new subscriber, open a new line of service, or sign a monthly installment plan to score these crazy early discounts of 125 and 150 bucks respectively. All you have to do is activate the phone on Sprint or Verizon to begin with, and then you're free to use a different network.





Ironically, this pre-order deal makes the hot new Moto G Power more affordable than its relatively popular predecessor, despite a fairly lengthy list of important upgrades including everything from a larger and sharper screen with slimmer bezels and no notch to a significantly beefier Snapdragon 665 processor, better cameras, more storage, more memory, and of course, newer software.













As the name suggests, the key selling point of the Moto G Stylus is a built-in pen, but there are actually a couple of other things that set this 6.4-incher apart from the aforementioned 6.4-incher packing a 5,000mAh battery. The triple rear-facing camera system is much more impressive, combining a 48MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor, and you also get a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space compared to the 64GB count of the G Power.





Then again, the battery is smaller, at 4,000mAh capacity, so the G Stylus is only slightly costlier, at $300 with absolutely no strings attached and 150 bucks with Verizon or Sprint activation. Both the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are set to be released on April 16, although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to score these cool discounts until then. So, yeah, it's probably a good idea to hurry and pre-order one of these super-affordable bad boys ASAP.