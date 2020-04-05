Verizon Sprint Motorola Android Deals

The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 05, 2020, 7:31 AM
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices
Formally unveiled a couple of months ago, Motorola's only two new mid-range handsets available in the US can finally be pre-ordered from their manufacturer, as well as a couple of major third-party retailers. 

Incredibly enough, Best Buy is lowering the already reasonable price points of the Moto G Stylus and G Power before the phones are even released, allowing early adopters to save up to 150 bucks with carrier activation. There are no other strings attached or special conditions to consider before pulling the trigger at a measly $149.99 as far as the Moto G Stylus is concerned and as little as $99.99 for the Moto G Power.

Check out the Moto G Power deal here



Normally priced at $249.99, the big-battery sequel to 2019's Moto G7 Power can be yours at a single Benjamin if you don't have a problem committing to Verizon right off the bat, while those willing to activate the 6.4-inch device on Sprint are looking at spending $124.99. 

Keep in mind that you don't need to be a new subscriber, open a new line of service, or sign a monthly installment plan to score these crazy early discounts of 125 and 150 bucks respectively. All you have to do is activate the phone on Sprint or Verizon to begin with, and then you're free to use a different network. 

Ironically, this pre-order deal makes the hot new Moto G Power more affordable than its relatively popular predecessor, despite a fairly lengthy list of important upgrades including everything from a larger and sharper screen with slimmer bezels and no notch to a significantly beefier Snapdragon 665 processor, better cameras, more storage, more memory, and of course, newer software.

Check out the Moto G Stylus deal here



As the name suggests, the key selling point of the Moto G Stylus is a built-in pen, but there are actually a couple of other things that set this 6.4-incher apart from the aforementioned 6.4-incher packing a 5,000mAh battery. The triple rear-facing camera system is much more impressive, combining a 48MP primary shooter with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 2MP macro sensor, and you also get a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space compared to the 64GB count of the G Power. 

Then again, the battery is smaller, at 4,000mAh capacity, so the G Stylus is only slightly costlier, at $300 with absolutely no strings attached and 150 bucks with Verizon or Sprint activation. Both the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus are set to be released on April 16, although that doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to score these cool discounts until then. So, yeah, it's probably a good idea to hurry and pre-order one of these super-affordable bad boys ASAP.

Related phones

Moto G Stylus
Motorola Moto G Stylus View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Moto G Power
Motorola Moto G Power View Full specs
  • Display 6.4 inches
    2300 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 665, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-$150
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices
The Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power are already on sale at crazy low prices
-$400
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon is deeply discounted at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S20+ 5G for Verizon is deeply discounted at Best Buy
-$705
Samsung's Galaxy S10+ is on sale at a huge discount in a digital hoarder-friendly variant
Expires in - 3d 16hSamsung's Galaxy S10+ is on sale at a huge discount in a digital hoarder-friendly variant
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
Get a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited
-$620
The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
The unlocked LG V40 ThinQ is an absolute steal at B&H for a limited time
Select T-Mobile customers get free 1-year access to hot new video streaming platform
Select T-Mobile customers get free 1-year access to hot new video streaming platform

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks
T-Mobile's tech chief reveals changes in how subscribers are using its 4G and 5G networks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless