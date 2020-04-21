The Moto G Stylus and G Power are now available on Google Fi at excellent prices
The increasingly popular MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) listed the G Stylus and G Power as "coming soon" after recently pulling the plug on last year's Moto G7, and that "soon" is now, as announced on Twitter and the official Google Support webpages.
Get the Moto G Stylus here and the Moto G Power here
Unsurprisingly, Best Buy's killer introductory deals remain unrivaled, but for what it's worth, both new and existing Google Fi customers can slash $50 off the regular prices of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power with activation. That means the former model will set you back $249 instead of $299, while the latter goes for a very reasonable $199 with almost no strings attached.
Even better, you can split the reduced prices in 24 monthly payments of $10.38 and $8.29 respectively, which is currently not possible at Best Buy. That's also not possible at any major US carrier, as the Moto G Power and G Stylus are only headed for Verizon among the nation's "big four" club... at some point in the unspecified future.
Apart from sharing the aforementioned 6.4-inch screen with a decent resolution of 2300 x 1080 pixels and a trendy hole punch design, the G Power and G Stylus also come packing the same octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor and 4 gigs of memory. But the slightly costlier variant has more storage space, better cameras, and of course, a built-in pen as a key selling point, while the more affordable model features a gargantuan 5,000mAh battery compared to the not-too-shabby 4,000mAh cell inside the G Stylus.
Bottom line, you should probably get the Moto G Stylus... if you don't want to spend a little extra money on the significantly more powerful second-gen iPhone SE.