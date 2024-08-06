The mid-range Moto G Power 5G (2024) remains at its lowest price on Amazon
Prime Day may have been some time ago, but the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is still 17% off at Amazon! So, if you missed the July 16–17 event, know that you can still save $50 on Motorola's latest mid-range power beast!
By the way, the Android phone hasn't seen a more significant price cut so far. That's to say, it's currently available at its best price. However, it's not just Amazon that lets you save on it. You can find the same discount at Best Buy and the official Motorola Store, and the latter even gives you extra savings with trade-ins.
Camera-wise, this $300 option obviously can't rival the Pixel 8a. You get a 50MP main rear camera with OIS and an extra 8MP ultra-wide sensor. Photos taken with it turn out okay, particularly with plenty of light around. Since there's no telephoto lens, you can't expect wonders in zoomed pictures' quality.
The sub-$300 phone also arrives with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, plus it runs on Android 14 out of the box. While that may seem insufficient for your storage needs, Motorola has kept the microSD card, allowing you to expand total storage to an impressive 1TB.
While the latest Moto G Power model offers no improvements in battery capacity, it now arrives with faster charging speeds! You can juice up the 5,000mAh battery with a 30W charger. The model also supports 15W wireless charging, which isn't very common for phones in its price range.
Certainly not the best mid-range phone on the market, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is undeniably attractive. It looks stylish, has enough to meet your daily needs, and is now $50 cheaper on Amazon.
The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is plenty good for everyday use. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor under the hood that offers a satisfactory experience.
