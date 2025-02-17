Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Best Buy makes the Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever with a splendid $140 discount

With the Moto G Power (2025) release, Best Buy has decided to make last year's model virtually irresistible. How? By throwing a first-time-ever humongous $140 discount. That's right! The Moto G Power 5G (2024) just dropped to its new best price ever. Hurry and get yours while you can.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is 47% off at Best Buy

$159 99
$299 99
$140 off (47%)
Best Buy just made the Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever by throwing a unique $140 price cut. The promo is only live at that merchant at the time of writing, making it even more attractive.
Buy at BestBuy

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is 40% off at Amazon

$120 off (40%)
If you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, consider the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Amazon. Over here, you can get the device at its second-best price, saving yourself some $120.
Buy at Amazon

In case you're wondering, the $299.99 Android 14 phone is now available for only $159.99! At the time of writing, no other merchant hosts the same discount. Yep, that includes the official Motorola Store. Couple that with the fact that the newer G Power beast is still retailing at its original price, and you've got a pretty irresistible offer.

For a sub-$300 option, this bad boy is a pretty solid pick. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience. Similarly to other Motorola phones, the device comes with a vegan leather back — good news for those who just can't keep their handsets fingerprint-free.

Motorola's budget option also has a 50 MP primary camera with OIS plus an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. The main sensor performs admirably in ideal conditions. Then again, we noticed colors are sometimes a tad oversaturated. You can get a better idea about its camera capabilities via the photo samples in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review.

What about performance? Well, as you might guess, this buddy doesn't exactly excel on that front. Still, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 provides a top everyday experience without major stutters.

On the not-so-great side of things, software support for the device is set for only one year. That means you get Android 15 and nothing beyond it. Security patches are set for three years, which at least is some reassurance.

Don't mind the unimpressive software support situation? In that case, we suggest you get your hands on the Moto G Power 5G (2024), especially now that it's available at its new best price. Get one and save $140 with Best Buy's splendid sale.
