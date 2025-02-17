Best Buy makes the Moto G Power 5G (2024) cheaper than ever with a splendid $140 discount
With the Moto G Power (2025) release, Best Buy has decided to make last year's model virtually irresistible. How? By throwing a first-time-ever humongous $140 discount. That's right! The Moto G Power 5G (2024) just dropped to its new best price ever. Hurry and get yours while you can.
In case you're wondering, the $299.99 Android 14 phone is now available for only $159.99! At the time of writing, no other merchant hosts the same discount. Yep, that includes the official Motorola Store. Couple that with the fact that the newer G Power beast is still retailing at its original price, and you've got a pretty irresistible offer.
Motorola's budget option also has a 50 MP primary camera with OIS plus an 8 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. The main sensor performs admirably in ideal conditions. Then again, we noticed colors are sometimes a tad oversaturated. You can get a better idea about its camera capabilities via the photo samples in our Moto G Power 5G (2024) review.
On the not-so-great side of things, software support for the device is set for only one year. That means you get Android 15 and nothing beyond it. Security patches are set for three years, which at least is some reassurance.
Don't mind the unimpressive software support situation? In that case, we suggest you get your hands on the Moto G Power 5G (2024), especially now that it's available at its new best price. Get one and save $140 with Best Buy's splendid sale.
For a sub-$300 option, this bad boy is a pretty solid pick. It features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with 60-120Hz refresh rates, offering a respectable visual experience. Similarly to other Motorola phones, the device comes with a vegan leather back — good news for those who just can't keep their handsets fingerprint-free.
What about performance? Well, as you might guess, this buddy doesn't exactly excel on that front. Still, its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 provides a top everyday experience without major stutters.
