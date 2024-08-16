Snatch the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for less than $200 via the official store

Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

By
Phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro undoubtedly draw attention. But not everyone wants such an Android phone. For some users, affordable alternatives are the best choice. And if you're one of those, you'll certainly appreciate Motorola's continuing promotion on the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which lets you save $100.

Don't need a fancy new phone with the latest AI gimmicks? We hear you! Get the Moto G Power 5G (2023) instead! This affordable phone retails for $100 off its usual price, landing it just under the $200 mark. That's also its best price, although we're not seeing it for the first time. The Motorola Store gives you extra savings with trade-ins, with loads of options to choose from.
With a standard price of roughly $300, this smartphone obviously can't beat any of the best Android phones on any front. But if you don't have over $200 to spend on your new phone or simply don't want to, the affordable Moto phone will do you just fine.

By the way, if you're looking for the latest power beast from Motorola, we'd recommend checking out the Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal with a gift we told you about not long ago.

The handset features a 6.5-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates, a respectable MediaTek processor, and 256GB of storage on deck that can expand to 1TB with a microSD card. With it, you can browse the web, watch favorite videos, and handle other everyday tasks with ease.

The budget device won't really amaze you on the camera front. It features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, complemented by a 16MP front camera. Still, it should take mostly decent photos in broad daylight with the main rear camera.

Where you can expect your Motorola phone to shine is, naturally, the battery life. After all, it has "Power" in its name, so the long battery life is its main selling point. You should be able to squeeze in up to two days of use per charge, possibly even more with light use.

Is this the best budget phone out there? Probably not. But if you simply need something that lasts a long time between charges and handles your everyday tasks with no problem, definitely consider the Motorola Store deal.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

