Snatch the Moto G Power 5G (2023) for less than $200 via the official store
Phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Pixel 8 Pro undoubtedly draw attention. But not everyone wants such an Android phone. For some users, affordable alternatives are the best choice. And if you're one of those, you'll certainly appreciate Motorola's continuing promotion on the Moto G Power 5G (2023), which lets you save $100.
With a standard price of roughly $300, this smartphone obviously can't beat any of the best Android phones on any front. But if you don't have over $200 to spend on your new phone or simply don't want to, the affordable Moto phone will do you just fine.
The handset features a 6.5-inch display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates, a respectable MediaTek processor, and 256GB of storage on deck that can expand to 1TB with a microSD card. With it, you can browse the web, watch favorite videos, and handle other everyday tasks with ease.
Where you can expect your Motorola phone to shine is, naturally, the battery life. After all, it has "Power" in its name, so the long battery life is its main selling point. You should be able to squeeze in up to two days of use per charge, possibly even more with light use.
Is this the best budget phone out there? Probably not. But if you simply need something that lasts a long time between charges and handles your everyday tasks with no problem, definitely consider the Motorola Store deal.
By the way, if you're looking for the latest power beast from Motorola, we'd recommend checking out the Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal with a gift we told you about not long ago.
The budget device won't really amaze you on the camera front. It features a 50MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro unit on the rear, complemented by a 16MP front camera. Still, it should take mostly decent photos in broad daylight with the main rear camera.
