Take advantage of this Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal with gift at the Motorola Store
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Would you fancy a new mid-range phone for just under $300 that arrives with a super-awesome gift worth $129.99? If so, check out the latest Motorola Store deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). The handset arrives without any discounts, but that's not necessarily a bad thing considering the gift. And the present is the Moto Buds+, which is indeed nice.
If you don't find this deal tempting, simply snag the Motorola power beast at Amazon. Over here, the device still enjoys a $50 discount, landing it under $250.
Performance-wise, you can probably expect some stutter when you load too many apps, but the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8GB RAM deliver great performance for everyday tasks. Of course, if you need more processing power, you should probably consider increasing your budget for an option like the OnePlus 12R.
