Take advantage of this Moto G Power 5G (2024) deal with gift at the Motorola Store

Would you fancy a new mid-range phone for just under $300 that arrives with a super-awesome gift worth $129.99? If so, check out the latest Motorola Store deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2024). The handset arrives without any discounts, but that's not necessarily a bad thing considering the gift. And the present is the Moto Buds+, which is indeed nice.

Now, this is actually quite a good bargain, even though there are technically no discounts on the phone itself. First of all, no other store has a deal that matches this one. Secondly, the Motorola phone has only received several price cuts of $50. And that's nowhere near $129.99, right? So, if you want to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak, this could be your time to shine.

If you don't find this deal tempting, simply snag the Motorola power beast at Amazon. Over here, the device still enjoys a $50 discount, landing it under $250.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) may be far from the just-launched Pixel 9 series, spec-wise, but it's still a remarkable option for users on a smaller budget. It has a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with smooth 120Hz refresh rates and sufficiently loud stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Performance-wise, you can probably expect some stutter when you load too many apps, but the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor and 8GB RAM deliver great performance for everyday tasks. Of course, if you need more processing power, you should probably consider increasing your budget for an option like the OnePlus 12R.

What about the camera? You can get decent-looking shots during the day but don't expect remarkable low-light or zooming performance. The handset packs a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 16MP selfie unit.

While not super impressive, the Moto G Power 5G (2024) is a perfectly good choice. Its decent screen, good everyday performance, and 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging, coupled with the quality Moto Buds+ gift, make it a winner for many. If you're one of them, be sure to hurry up and take advantage of this Motorola Store deal!
