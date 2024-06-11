This Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal steals the attention at Amazon yet again

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Motorola Moto G Power (2023) steals the attention at Amazon yet again
Not long ago, we spotted an Amazon deal on one of the best mid-range Motorola phones. We’re talking about the former battery beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At the time, you could save $100 on the handset. Fast forward to today, and we again find the device under the $200 mark on Amazon.

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is again $100 off

Amazon's deal on the Moto G Power 5G (2023) is available once again. This means you can again claim your $100 discount on the Android phone. The affordable battery beast already has a successor but remains a great choice for undemanding users on a budget. It offers good value for money, thanks to its 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, plenty of storage, and a MediaTek processor.
$100 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $20 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) at Amazon

If you want a battery champion from Motorola with Android 14 on deck, consider the 2024-released Moto G Power. This model has a slightly larger screen, measuring 6.7 inches, plus more RAM (8GB, to be exact). With its MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, it also offers good performance for its asking price. Get yours on Amazon and save $20. Both colors are available at the same discount.
$20 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon


So, if you missed the previous and several other chances to get this Android phone for less than $200, now’s the right time to act. What makes Amazon’s deal even better is that retailers like Motorola.com and Best Buy don’t offer it at the same prices. In fact, both sell it at a less attractive discount of $70.

By the way, the more contemporary model, the Moto G Power (2024), can also be yours for less. This phone has the same MSRP as its predecessor (roughly $300), and Amazon sells it for 7% ($20) off its price tag. To our knowledge, this phone hasn’t seen more considerable markdowns yet. 

Still, the 2023 model remains a great option for the undemanding user. The phone should meet most of your everyday needs with 5G on deck, a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rates, and a MediaTek processor under the hood. You also get a 50MP main camera, complemented by 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. For selfies, the device has a 16MP front unit.

Granted, this puppy doesn’t come with a stylus like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (also discounted right now), but it packs more storage space onboard. And if the 256GB of built-in space won’t cut it, you can always increase it via the dedicated microSD card slot. 

If you want an affordable everyday device from Motorola with up to two days of battery life, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz screen, this may be ideal for you. Get it at $100 off its list price and enjoy your savings.
