This Moto G Power 5G (2023) deal steals the attention at Amazon yet again

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Not long ago, we spotted an Amazon deal on one of the best mid-range Motorola phones. We’re talking about the former battery beast, the Moto G Power 5G (2023). At the time, you could save $100 on the handset. Fast forward to today, and we again find the device under the $200 mark on Amazon.
So, if you missed the previous and several other chances to get this Android phone for less than $200, now’s the right time to act. What makes Amazon’s deal even better is that retailers like Motorola.com and Best Buy don’t offer it at the same prices. In fact, both sell it at a less attractive discount of $70.
Still, the 2023 model remains a great option for the undemanding user. The phone should meet most of your everyday needs with 5G on deck, a 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rates, and a MediaTek processor under the hood. You also get a 50MP main camera, complemented by 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensors. For selfies, the device has a 16MP front unit.
If you want an affordable everyday device from Motorola with up to two days of battery life, 5G connectivity, and a 120Hz screen, this may be ideal for you. Get it at $100 off its list price and enjoy your savings.
By the way, the more contemporary model, the Moto G Power (2024), can also be yours for less. This phone has the same MSRP as its predecessor (roughly $300), and Amazon sells it for 7% ($20) off its price tag. To our knowledge, this phone hasn’t seen more considerable markdowns yet.
Granted, this puppy doesn’t come with a stylus like the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) (also discounted right now), but it packs more storage space onboard. And if the 256GB of built-in space won’t cut it, you can always increase it via the dedicated microSD card slot.
