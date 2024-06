The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 still holds its ground and is a real bang for your buck at its current discount on Amazon

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 256GB: Save $150! Grab the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 at a sweet $150 discount on Amazon. With its Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, it offers solid mid-range performance. Moreover, enjoy an all-day battery life and the built-in stylus that comes with the phone. Act fast and save on this handsome fella today! $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon

The current discount has been available for quite some time now, so this isn't a new deal. But you can't argue that the offer is still unmissable. Therefore, we suggest pulling the trigger on this promo now, as the phone offers quite a lot for its budget-friendly price.With a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. While you'll be able to play games on your stylus-powered phone, don't expect it to run demanding titles like Genshin Impact at their highest settings.We should note that this isn't a camera champ by any means, which is to be expected given the affordable price. Yet, the 50MP main sensor and a 16MP selfie snapper can take good-looking photos in well-lit conditions. The main unit can also capture videos at up to 4K at 30 fps.What it lacks in the camera department, the phone compensates in terms of battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell can easily get you through the day without top-ups. There is also 20W wired charging on board, but the phone ships with a 10W charger.The biggest downside of this bad boy is actually Motorola's poor update policy. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is updatable to Android 14 , but this is the only major OS update that it will receive. However, it will continue to get security patches for three years.All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is real value for money. So, If you're willing to turn a blind eye to the fact that the phone won't receive Android 15 in the future, feel free to get your hands on this capable fella now by tapping the deal button in this article.