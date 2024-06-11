The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 still holds its ground and is a real bang for your buck at its current discount on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) has some significant upgrades from its predecessor, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023). For instance, the phone sports a nicer OLED display, faster charging speeds, and a better main camera.
However, Amazon is currently selling last year's model with 256GB of storage at a gorgeous $150 discount. Thanks to that price cut, you can get a stylus-powered Motorola phone for less than $250, making the 2023 variant the better choice.
The current discount has been available for quite some time now, so this isn't a new deal. But you can't argue that the offer is still unmissable. Therefore, we suggest pulling the trigger on this promo now, as the phone offers quite a lot for its budget-friendly price.
With a mid-range Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks. While you'll be able to play games on your stylus-powered phone, don't expect it to run demanding titles like Genshin Impact at their highest settings.
What it lacks in the camera department, the phone compensates in terms of battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell can easily get you through the day without top-ups. There is also 20W wired charging on board, but the phone ships with a 10W charger.
The biggest downside of this bad boy is actually Motorola's poor update policy. The Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is updatable to Android 14, but this is the only major OS update that it will receive. However, it will continue to get security patches for three years.
All in all, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is real value for money. So, If you're willing to turn a blind eye to the fact that the phone won't receive Android 15 in the future, feel free to get your hands on this capable fella now by tapping the deal button in this article.
