The Moto G Power 5G 2023 drops to even cheaper price after $111 discount for October Prime Day
October Prime Day may have brought massive discounts on a plethora of expensive phones like the Galaxy S24 and Razr+ 2024, but budget devices like the Moto G Power 5G 2023 are also enjoying that Prime Day love and are available for less. For instance, the 256GB version of this affordable phone is on sale for almost $111 off its price, allowing you to get one for under the $190 mark.
That's a pretty sweet deal, considering this fella rarely sees discounts larger than $100. Furthermore, a $111 price cut on such a budget phone is significant, so we suggest taking advantage of this deal now, as you don't have much time before October Prime Day ends.
The Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a great choice for someone who needs a decent phone that doesn't break the bank. While it doesn't offer top-tier performance, the MediaTek Dimensity 930 inside is more than capable of handling daily tasks like calls, texts, browsing the web, and streaming videos. In addition, the phone has a dedicated slot for a microSD card, so you can expand its storage space if you find the provided 256GB insufficient.
The area where the Moto G Power 5G 2023 truly shines is the battery department. Thanks to a huge 5,000mAh power cell, this bad boy offers up to two days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it ships with a 10W charger inside the box.
We should also note that while the Moto G Power 5G 2023 is a pretty decent handset, being on the budget side also means it suffers from its manufacturer's poor update policy. It comes with Android 13 and is upgradable to Android 14, but that's pretty much it for major updates. On the plus side, it'll still get security patches for about a year and a half.
But if not getting Android 15 isn't an issue for you, tap the deal button in this article and score a brand-new Moto G Power 5G 2023 at a lovely discount now!
Being on the budget side, though, the pictures it takes with its 50MP main camera won't blow you away with ultra-sharp quality, as our friend here is a far cry from the best camera phones on the market. Nevertheless, it can take decent photos when light is ample and record videos in 1080p resolution.
