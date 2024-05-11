The powerful Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still available at $100 off at the official store

The Moto G Power 5G (2023) is $100 off at Motorola

It's not too late to claim your $100 discount on its Moto G Power 5G (2023) from the official store. The affordable battery beast already has a successor but remains a great choice for undemanding users on a budget. The device offers good value for money with its 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, plenty of storage, and a MediaTek processor.