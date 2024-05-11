The powerful Moto G Power 5G (2023) is still available at $100 off at the official store
Do you like Moto G phones? They certainly provide immense value for money, and most models often arrive at deeply discounted prices. Take the Moto G Power 5G (2023), for example. This bad boy typically sells at about $300, but you can currently get one straight from the official store at a generous $100 off.
If you’ve been following Android phone deals for a while, you undoubtedly know this isn’t the first time Motorola has discounted its power beast of 2023 so generously. Then again, we can’t deny it lands the handset at its best price, giving you way more bang for your buck. So, if you need an undemanding everyday device with 5G on deck and solid battery life, this Motorola phone shouldn’t disappoint you.
Quite a lot, actually. The phone sports a decently-sized 6.5-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates, offers respectable performance with its MediaTek processor, and comes with 256GB of built-in storage. As if that’s not enough, Motorola has integrated a microSD card slot, which we don’t get to see in many modern smartphones.
As for the camera, this puppy certainly isn’t aimed to rival the best camera phones out there. Still, you get a 50MP main unit on the rear capable of recording videos at 60fps, which is plenty good for its price range. On the front, the device sports a 16MP sensor. In addition, the handset packs a large 5,000mAh battery.
Truth be told, the Moto G Power 5G (2023) probably won’t wow flagship phone users. Then again, it’s meant for a completely different audience. And for people on a budget, it’s a great device that’s more than attractive at $100 off.
While it’s already welcomed a successor, the mightier Moto G Power 5G (2024), this puppy remains a great choice. Specifically, users who don’t want to shell out the full MSRP for the newer model should find it a perfectly viable alternative, and we undoubtedly agree. So, what does your investment of about $200 give you?
