Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday
Attention, Black Friday shoppers on a shoestring budget. We just found what could very well be this year's hottest Moto G Play (2024) bargain. This holiday season, you can grab the ultra-cheap 4G Android phone for about $100, saving you a whopping 32% on its MSRP of almost $150.
Before you say it—we know we covered a Best Buy sale on the same smartphone a month ago, which brought it to as low as $10. However, this bargain was tied to a carrier contract. With Amazon's current sale, on the other hand, you don't have to jump through any hoops for that 32% markdown. In other words, this is absolutely the best "pure discount" we've ever seen on the 2024-released model.
The affordable Android phone additionally sports a 5,000mAh battery and a decent (for the model's asking price) 50 MP main camera. As you can see, the latest iteration of Motorola's ultra-cheap G Play lineup is quite basic, spec-wise. It's suitable for really undemanding everyday tasks, but nothing beyond that.
For context, Best Buy and the Motorola Store currently have the Moto G Play at $109.99 instead of $149.99, saving you $40. On the contrary, Amazon's unprecedented Black Friday phone sale saves you $48, and you don't have to do anything for that discount! However, if you don't mind signing a carrier contract, you might want to check out Best Buy, where the extra $100 off with activation is still available.
For a sub-$150 phone, the Moto G Play (2024) will give you all the basics you could ask for. The model features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers. Granted, it lacks 5G connectivity but compensates with a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansions of up to 1TB.
Ultimately, the Moto G Play (2024) might not be the best budget phone out there, but it now comes at a price you'll find nowhere else. If you want a cheap phone without a carrier contract (and don't mind the lack of 5G), hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday promo to save $48.
