Cheaper than cheap, the Moto G Play (2024) hits an all-time low at Amazon for Black Friday

Moto G Play in Sapphire Blue on a white background.
Attention, Black Friday shoppers on a shoestring budget. We just found what could very well be this year's hottest Moto G Play (2024) bargain. This holiday season, you can grab the ultra-cheap 4G Android phone for about $100, saving you a whopping 32% on its MSRP of almost $150.

The affordable Moto G Play (2024) is $48 off right now!

Want a new Android phone but can't spend over $102 for one? In that case, we recommend treating yourself to a Moto G Play (2024) at Amazon. Over here, you can find the model at its lowest price ever (without activation), allowing you to score $48 in savings without jumping through any hoops!
$48 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

Before you say it—we know we covered a Best Buy sale on the same smartphone a month ago, which brought it to as low as $10. However, this bargain was tied to a carrier contract. With Amazon's current sale, on the other hand, you don't have to jump through any hoops for that 32% markdown. In other words, this is absolutely the best "pure discount" we've ever seen on the 2024-released model.

For context, Best Buy and the Motorola Store currently have the Moto G Play at $109.99 instead of $149.99, saving you $40. On the contrary, Amazon's unprecedented Black Friday phone sale saves you $48, and you don't have to do anything for that discount! However, if you don't mind signing a carrier contract, you might want to check out Best Buy, where the extra $100 off with activation is still available.

For a sub-$150 phone, the Moto G Play (2024) will give you all the basics you could ask for. The model features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rates, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers. Granted, it lacks 5G connectivity but compensates with a dedicated microSD slot for storage expansions of up to 1TB.

The affordable Android phone additionally sports a 5,000mAh battery and a decent (for the model's asking price) 50 MP main camera. As you can see, the latest iteration of Motorola's ultra-cheap G Play lineup is quite basic, spec-wise. It's suitable for really undemanding everyday tasks, but nothing beyond that.

Ultimately, the Moto G Play (2024) might not be the best budget phone out there, but it now comes at a price you'll find nowhere else. If you want a cheap phone without a carrier contract (and don't mind the lack of 5G), hurry up and take advantage of Amazon's Black Friday promo to save $48.
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

