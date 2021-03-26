Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Motorola Android Software updates 5G

Yet another 5G Moto phone is getting an official Android 11 update

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 26, 2021, 5:56 PM
Motorola is not only on a product release spree, unveiling the Moto G10 Power, G50, and G100 in the last couple of weeks alone, also starting to impress with the frequency of its Android 11 promotions after failing to update a single phone to the latest OS version for several months.

Hot on the heels of the 5G-enabled Edge and Edge+ beauties, which themselves followed the significantly humbler Moto G8 and G8 Power pretty closely, the Moto G 5G Plus is apparently leaving Android 10 behind in at least one key global market for the Lenovo-owned brand as we speak.

We're talking about Brazil, which is often given priority over all other countries where Motorola's handsets are available when it comes to this type of stuff. Commercially released almost nine months ago, the Moto G 5G Plus mid-ranger is technically not sold stateside, but the slightly newer Motorola One 5G is and the two "different" devices look pretty much identical, both inside and out.

That means there's a very good chance the US-specific smartphone will make the jump to Android 11 soon, possibly scoring a similar 1.1GB or so goodie pack over-the-air as its "international" twin. That's somewhat on the lighter side of these types of major updates, so although the Moto G 5G Plus is not a member of the Android One club, we have every reason to expect a relatively "pure" collection of Google-made treats, features, and performance enhancements to roll out to the Snapdragon 765-powered 6.7-incher.

While far from the world's most impressive Android device manufacturer from a software support standpoint, Motorola is definitely making progress, especially as far as its mid-end phones are concerned. Of course, there are still many other popular handsets left to be brought up to date in the coming weeks (and months), including the 5G-capable Razr, non-Plus Moto G 5G, G Fast, G Power, G Stylus, G9, One Action, Fusion, Hyper, and Vision.

Related phones

Moto G 5G Plus
Motorola Moto G 5G Plus View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

