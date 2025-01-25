The budget-friendly Moto G 5G (2024) is still available at its best price on Amazon
The weekend is here, and users might be wondering what tech to buy next. Well, if you're after a new budget-friendly option with 5G on deck, the Moto G 5G (2024) might be a suitable pick. This buddy keeps selling for 25% off, by the way, allowing you to get more value for money. The bargain is available at Amazon as well as the official Motorola Store.
As a budget smartphone, the latest Moto G 5G model lacks an inspiring spec sheet. That said, it stands its own ground among other low-end Android phones, featuring a sleek vegan leather back and a 50 MP main rear camera. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates. Still, as we've pointed out in our Moto G 5G (2024) review, the handset struggles with outdoor visibility due to its poor max brightness levels.
What about performance? Well, it's surprisingly good, considering the handset's asking price. Although it comes with a rather unimpressive Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip, the Android phone offers smooth sailing with light tasks, which is always pleasant to hear. The sub-$200 device, like most Moto G models, also packs a large 5,000 mAh battery that should last about a day with light-medium usage. Charging speeds are a disappointment because they're capped at only 18W.
If this markdown sounds familiar, it's because we've seen it several times already. In fact, Amazon has kept it going since last Friday, but that doesn't make it less attractive. So, if you've missed your previous chance to get the Motorola phone at its best price, know it's not too late.
The other not-so-wonderful thing about this bad boy is the software support promise. The Moto G 5G (2024) gets only one OS upgrade, meaning nothing beyond Android 15. Nevertheless, for its current ~$150 asking price, this fella should meet casual users' everyday needs. If you feel tempted by Amazon's promo, hurry up and save $50 on this Motorola option.
