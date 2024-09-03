Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

The budget Moto G 5G 2023 sells for $100 off its price and is a real bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Moto G 5G 2023 on a white background
As we shared, Motorola currently has a sweet deal on its flagship Razr+ (2024), offering the phone with a pair of free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. But if you are in the market for something more budget-friendly, then you'll be pleased to learn that the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 is also on sale on Motorola's official website.

While the phone doesn't come with free earbuds like the flagship foldable, it's currently discounted by $100. This means you can grab one for just $149.99, down from $249.99. The phone was discounted by the same amount a few weeks ago, so it’s advisable to act quickly and take advantage of the deal now, as it might expire soon.

Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 at Motorola!

The Moto G 5G (2023) is discounted by $100 at Motorola. The phone delivers decent performance and is a real bang for your buck at its current price. So, don't miss out and save today!
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola


Since it's a budget smartphone, the Moto G 5G 2023 doesn't offer incredible, out-of-this-world performance. However, its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM allow it to deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues.

Like a true budget phone, this fella also offers great battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell provides enough power for up to two days of use before needing a recharge.

That being said, budget phones rarely have great cameras and, sadly, this one isn't an exception. Yet, its 48MP main snapper can take good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light.

With its decent performance, great battery life, and now even more affordable price tag, the Moto G 5G 2023 definitely deserves a chance. So, don't waste time and save on one now if you are in the market for a phone that doesn't break the bank!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Motorola Moto G - Deals History
43 stories
03 Sep, 2024
The budget Moto G 5G 2023 sells for $100 off its price and is a real bargain
31 Aug, 2024
At 43% off, the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 is budget gem worthy of your cash and attention
29 Aug, 2024
Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) and save $50 at the Motorola Store
26 Aug, 2024
Motorola's budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) is sweetly discounted at the official store once again
20 Aug, 2024
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is now a whopping $110 cheaper at Best Buy
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
Apple will release 8 very different iPhone 16 models
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]

Latest News

Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
One of Apple, Google, and Meta's key opponents in the EU steps down
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Google reportedly wants to exclude ad tech insiders' testimonies from DOJ antitrust trial
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Woot sells the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 for just $99.99, but only for a limited time
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Apple goes after Spotify and Disney via a landmark partnership
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will be 20% of the Samsung S25 costs as Exynos 2500 goes to Z Fold 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless