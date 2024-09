The budget Moto G 5G 2023 sells for $100 off its price and is a real bargain

Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 at Motorola! The Moto G 5G (2023) is discounted by $100 at Motorola. The phone delivers decent performance and is a real bang for your buck at its current price. So, don't miss out and save today! $100 off (40%) $149 99 $249 99 Buy at Motorola



Since it's a budget smartphone, the Moto G 5G 2023 doesn't offer incredible, out-of-this-world performance. However, its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM allow it to deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues.



Like a true budget phone, this fella also offers great battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell provides enough power for up to two days of use before needing a recharge.



That being said,



budget phones rarely have great cameras and, sadly, this one isn't an exception. Yet, its 48MP main snapper can take good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light.

With its decent performance, great battery life, and now even more affordable price tag, the Moto G 5G 2023 definitely deserves a chance. So, don't waste time and save on one now if you are in the market for a phone that doesn't break the bank!

As we shared, Motorola currently has a sweet deal on its flagship Razr+ (2024), offering the phone with a pair of free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II . But if you are in the market for something more budget-friendly, then you'll be pleased to learn that the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 is also on sale on Motorola's official website.While the phone doesn't come with free earbuds like the flagship foldable, it's currently discounted by $100. This means you can grab one for just $149.99, down from $249.99. The phone was discounted by the same amount a few weeks ago, so it’s advisable to act quickly and take advantage of the deal now, as it might expire soon.