The budget Moto G 5G 2023 sells for $100 off its price and is a real bargain
As we shared, Motorola currently has a sweet deal on its flagship Razr+ (2024), offering the phone with a pair of free Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II. But if you are in the market for something more budget-friendly, then you'll be pleased to learn that the affordable Moto G 5G 2023 is also on sale on Motorola's official website.
Since it's a budget smartphone, the Moto G 5G 2023 doesn't offer incredible, out-of-this-world performance. However, its Snapdragon 480+ chipset and 4GB of RAM allow it to deal with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos without any issues.
That being said, budget phones rarely have great cameras and, sadly, this one isn't an exception. Yet, its 48MP main snapper can take good-looking photos as long as there is plenty of light.
With its decent performance, great battery life, and now even more affordable price tag, the Moto G 5G 2023 definitely deserves a chance. So, don't waste time and save on one now if you are in the market for a phone that doesn't break the bank!
While the phone doesn't come with free earbuds like the flagship foldable, it's currently discounted by $100. This means you can grab one for just $149.99, down from $249.99. The phone was discounted by the same amount a few weeks ago, so it’s advisable to act quickly and take advantage of the deal now, as it might expire soon.
Like a true budget phone, this fella also offers great battery life. Its 5,000mAh power cell provides enough power for up to two days of use before needing a recharge.
03 Sep, 2024
