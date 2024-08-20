Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is now a whopping $110 cheaper at Best Buy

By
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable Moto G 5G (2023) is now a whopping $110 cheaper at Best Buy
Are you looking for an ultra-low-cost Android phone with 5G on deck and a reasonable performance? Look no further than the Moto G 5G (2023)! This bad boy is hard to recommend at its usual price of $249.99, but it's undoubtedly an appealing option at $110 off its price tag. The awesome savings opportunity awaits your attention at Best Buy.

Save $110 on the Moto G 5G (2023) at Best Buy

The Moto G 5G (2023) has dropped to its best price, this time at Best Buy. The $110 price cut was first spotted during the 48-hour Prime Day on Amazon, but you now get the discount at Best Buy. To our knowledge, the $110 price cut isn't available at Amazon and the Motorola Store right now.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

Moto G 5G (2023): Save $100 at the Motorola Store

The Moto G 5G (2023) is generously discounted at the Motorola Store as well. Over here, you can save $100 on the 5G-ready phone. Extra savings can be unlocked with trade-ins, but don't expect major discounts on older Motorola devices.
$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Saving $110 on a budget-friendly phone is, obviously, more than welcome. But you can bring your discount to a massive $210, provided you're OK with letting Best Buy help you connect it to a carrier ($35 activation fee required). As for the $110 price cut, it's only the second time we've ever seen such a significant discount. It was previously available at Amazon during last month's Prime Day event.

At the time of writing, the official Motorola Store also has a promo on its Moto G 5G (2023). Over here, you'd have to put up with a humbler $100 discount, though. Or, you can trade in older phones in good condition for some extra savings.

While the Moto G 5G (2023) already welcomed a successor, this year's model still retails at about $180. Plus, it doesn't offer too many improvements over the 2023 version, making it a fantastic bang-for-buck option for users on a budget.

For your investment of $139.99, you get an Android 13 phone with a 6.5-inch screen and 120Hz refresh rates. The handset is also equipped with a Snapdragon 480+5G chip, 4GB RAM, and a 48MP main camera.

Although it's nothing far too impressive, this Motorola phone still handles the basics well. And at that price, you can't really expect much more than that. So, if you're on a tight budget and need to replace your daily driver with a 5G-capable phone, the Moto G 5G (2023) could be a suitable choice. Get yours at Best Buy and save $110 while you can.
Polina Kovalakova
