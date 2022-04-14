 First official images of the Motorola Edge 30 appear online - PhoneArena

Motorola

First official images of the Motorola Edge 30 appear online

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
First official images of the Motorola Edge 30 appear online
Phone presented in the image above is Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

In 2021 Motorola released the Motorola Edge 20 trifecta: Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge 20 Lite. This year the company started with the Motorola Edge Plus (2022), also known as Edge 30 Pro, and it is yet to announce any of the other two expected Edge 30 family members.

Despite the lack of any official information, however, we have had quite a healthy amount of substantial leaks around the regular Motorola Edge 30, aka the little brother to the Edge Plus.

The most recent piece of the information pie we got was thanks to the folks at 91mobiles, who got their hands on exclusive official images of the Motorola Edge 30. Take a closer look at the images below.



The images reveal a few key elements concerning the design. At a first glance the Edge 30 seems quite similar to the Pro/Plus model, but after taking a closer look it seems to have a slimmer profile. For starters, the back panel looks completely flat compared to the more oval shape of the Edge 30 Pro, and the edges look less rounded too.

That being said, Motorola seems to have kept the curve on the corners of the Edge 30, so it still looks like a phone that would be comfortable in the hand.

Previous leaks regarding the specs of the Motorola Edge 30 point at a 144Hz 6.55-inch FHD+ P-OLED display and the Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a solid piece of silicon but nothing mind-blowing in terms of performance. The good news is that at least in terms of camera hardware, the regular Edge 30 is rumored to adopt the same camera system as its more expensive brother, the Edge Plus.

Motorola is yet to release any official information about the Motorola Edge 30, but there is some chance that we will see it sometime by the end of April.

