Motorola's next budget 5G phone tipped to keep an increasingly rare feature





Prepp This scoop comes from renowned leaker Steve H.McFly and a blog called. Assuming these renders are legit, which they most likely are, considering McFly has a near impeccable track record, and the images align with what another reliable tipster has already shared, the Moto G 5G 2022 will look the same from the front, with a hole-punch display, thick bezels, and a sizeable chin. The 6.6-inches flat display is a smidge smaller than the 2020 model.





The device measures 165.4 x 75.8 x 9.3mm, which means it will be a hair thinner than the current model.





The biggest changes are at the back. Gone is the square camera bump, and in its place is an oval camera bump that houses a higher resolution 50MP main camera, which is accompanied by 8MP and 2MP (presumably ultrawide and macro) sensors.





Prepp claims that the phone will retain the Snapdragon 750G 5G, meaning Motorola will not upgrade the chipset. It will feature 128GB of storage which will be expandable via MicroSD card, but there won't be a dedicated memory card slot and storage expansion will be made possible by a second SIM card slot. RAM will start at 4GB.





Those averse to wireless earbuds (like yours truly) will appreciate the fact that the Moto G 5G 2022 will likely offer a 3.5mm headphone jack, unlike Samsung's latest mid-rangers , Apple's first 5G iPhone SE, and the forthcoming Google Pixel 6a.





The phone will carry over the 5,000mAh battery from its predecessor and will come in the same Volcanic Grey and Frosted Silver colorways.





It's being speculated that the new Moto G 5G will be released in June and the price will start at INR 22,990 (~$302).





According to a late 2021 leak , the fingerprint sensor will be placed on the side and the body will be made of polycarbonate plastic, which is to be expected of a phone in this price bracket.





The current G 5G was initially only available in Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia, and is sold in the US under a different name

