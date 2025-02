The just-released Moto G (2025) is already $50 off with this sweet Best Buy deal

$50 off the Moto G (2025) at Best Buy $149 99 $199 99 $50 off (25%) The Motorola Moto G (2025) is already available at discounted prices! That's right, you can save $50 on the just-released Motorola phone with Best Buy's generous promo. That's the only merchant currently having a discount on the model, plus it gives you an extra $50 off with immediate activations. Buy at BestBuy Save $120 on the Moto G Power 5G (2024) $120 off (40%) Don't feel particularly tempted by the Moto G (2025)? In that case, why not consider the Moto G Power 5G (2024)? This model is $120 off at Amazon, providing more value for money. Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Android 15

Released just a few weeks ago, the Moto G (2025) is already available at a sweet discount! That's right — you can save $50 on the $199.99 Motorola phone at Best Buy. By the way, the merchant gives you an extra $50 discount when you activate immediately.In other words, you can buy the just-released Android 15 phone for as low as $99.99 instead of $199.99. That's undoubtedly a pretty cool offer, though not every user would be happy to sign a carrier contract and pay a $35 activation fee. Even without the immediate activation, you get a lovely bargain that should be on your radar because no other seller offers the model at discounted prices.With its vegan leather back and 6.7-inch display, the latest Moto G looks just a tad larger than last year's model. It supports 120Hz refresh rates, just like the Moto G 5G (2024) . However, this fella also keeps the same resolution and display technology as its predecessor — LCD — giving you less than crisp visuals.For a sub-$200 Android phone , this buddy takes decent photos. It has a 50 MP main camera on the rear, a 2 MP macro lens, and a new 16 MP front camera. As you can see via our Moto G (2025) hands-on review 's photo samples, the model takes photos with respectable detail and natural-looking colors during the day.What about performance? Well, the handset can't win any trophies here. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, but this processor isn't a huge leap forward from the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 used in last year's model. The interface feels a bit laggy, so you might want to consider the Galaxy A25 if you want something smoother.While it's no flagship killer, the latest Moto G (2025) is a respectable choice for undemanding users. It runs onout of the box and is set to receive two OS upgrades, plus it already sells at discounted prices. Head over to Best Buy and save $50 before it's too late.