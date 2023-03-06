Best Buy is selling Microsoft's super-powerful Surface Pro 9 at a cool discount with a free keyboard





But if you're willing to spend however much it takes to get the absolute best Windows tablet in the world, there's really only one device name you should consider. That's the 2022-released Microsoft Surface Pro 9 powerhouse, which doesn't even have to cost a fortune if you know where to look and when.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Wi-Fi Only, Windows 11, Intel Core i5, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Platinum, Surface Pro Signature Keyboard Included $280 off (24%) $899 99 $1179 98 Buy at BestBuy





The "when" is right now and the "where" is Best Buy, at least if you feel like you can "settle" for an entry-level configuration of this ultra-versatile bad boy with Intel Core i5 inside and a relatively modest 128GB SSD paired with 8 gigs of RAM.





That variant is normally available for $999.99, but for a presumably limited time only, it can be purchased at $899.99... with a complimentary keyboard included. You can choose from several different productivity-enhancing accessories, mind you, with the most expensive being a "Signature" model in a premium Alcantara material typically fetching a whopping $179.99 by itself.





That means you're looking at a combined discount of up to 280 bucks here on two amazing products that can effortlessly replace your conventional laptop and help you easily get some work done while also staying entertained on the move.





The Surface Pro 9, of course, comes with full native Windows 11 support on the software side of things while sporting a large and "virtually edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen with a resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.





Wi-Fi-only models like the one on sale at Best Buy right now are purportedly capable of keeping those 120Hz lights on for up to an impressive 15.5 hours between charges, and the content playing experience is maximized with a pair of powerful Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.





The versatility of this 2-in-1 beast is further enhanced by a nice duo of USB-C ports, and of course, the Surface Pro 9 can also be paired with a creativity-encouraging Surface Pen... at an extra charge. But even at $899.99, you get a lot of bang at the time of this writing, and you may not want to miss this unprecedented opportunity to save big on an excellent productivity bundle.