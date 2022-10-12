Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 raises the bar with new colors, new chips, and long overdue 5G option





With an entirely new design squeezing more screen real estate into a reasonably compact body, massive speed gains, expanded connectivity options, vastly upgraded battery life, and added 120Hz display refresh rate technology, that bold and seemingly exaggerated marketing claim largely held up out in the real world, immediately propelling and maintaining the Pro 8 near the top of our list of the best tablets money can buy to this day.

Of course, this day just so happens to host the announcement of the all-new Surface Pro 9 , which aims to "raise the bar again" for a category-defining product that has inspired many "competing interpretations" from Microsoft's rivals (and partners) over the years while continuously "pushing the industry forward."

What's new, what's not





Once again, it sounds like Microsoft might be overhyping its latest high-end laptop-replacing tablet just a smidge, especially considering its virtually non-existent design changes compared to last year's Pro 8.





On the surface (pun intended), the Pro 9 looks identical to its predecessor, with the same exact "edge-to-edge" 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen surrounded by minimal bezels and essentially unchanged overall measurements.









Made (as always) from "high-grade" aluminum, the newest addition to Microsoft's iPad Pro (and MacBook Air)-competing product roster does come with a more than welcomed splash of color. We're talking four different paint jobs this time around, including a couple of decidedly eye-catching "Sapphire" and "Forest" flavors, up from the classic (read somewhat boring) two Platinum and Graphite versions of the Pro 8.





Speaking of versions, probably the most important change is the long overdue addition of 5G connectivity to a special edition with a Microsoft SQ3 processor under the hood. Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, this ARM-based SoC follows in the footsteps of the frugal SQ1 and SQ2 inside the Surface Pro X devices released in 2019 and 2020, making "ultra-long" battery life possible on the Surface Pro 9 as well, presumably at the expense of a little bit of raw power.





Ironically, if you're addicted to speed, you might want to snub the always-connected 5G-enabled Pro 9 models and opt instead for a Wi-Fi-only configuration with a state-of-the-art Intel Evo 12th Gen chip on deck.









The non-5G-capable Surface Pro 9 also holds a graphics performance advantage over its sibling, and oddly enough, the Pro 9 with 5G sports two USB-C 3.2 ports as well instead of adopting the more advanced USB 4.0 technology with Thunderbolt 4 support present on Wi-Fi-only variants.





Then again, the exceptional 19-hour battery endurance promise alone could make road warriors strongly consider splashing the cash on the Surface Pro 9 with 5G given that the non-5G tablet can "only" keep the lights on for up to 15.5 hours of "typical" usage between charges.

Quick Surface Pro 9 pricing breakdown





Up for pre-order right now, Microsoft's Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro X-replacing powerhouse is slated for an October 25 release in the following configurations:





$999.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum/12th Gen Intel Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD

$1,099.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

$1,299.99 - 5G/Platinum/Microsoft SQ3/8GB RAM/128GB SSD

$1,399.99 - 5G/Platinum/Microsoft SQ3/8GB RAM/256GB SSD

$1,399.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i5/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

$1,599.99 - 5G/Platinum/Microsoft SQ3/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

$1,599.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/16GB RAM/256GB SSD

$1,899.99 - 5G/Platinum/Microsoft SQ3/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

$1,899.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum, Sapphire, Forest, and Graphite/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/16GB RAM/512GB SSD

$2,199.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/16GB RAM/1TB SSD

$2,599.99 - Wi-Fi/Platinum/Intel Evo 12th Gen Core i7/32GB RAM/1TB SSD



That's a lot of different possibilities designed to meet a lot of different needs, preferences, and requirements from different kinds of Windows fans, and to further add to this very diverse product lineup, Microsoft is also still selling the Surface Pro 8 and Pro 7+, not to mention the affordable Surface Go 3 that may have to wait another year or so for a sequel.