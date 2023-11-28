Many holiday deals are gone, but this huge Microsoft Surface Pro 9 discount lives on
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Do you still have a thousand bucks to spend on one spectacular Christmas gift for one spectacular person in your life? First of all, let us congratulate you for the incredible self-restraint you must have exhibited during the extended Black Friday season to be left with that kind of money in your bank account after the (official) end of the nationwide Cyber Monday festivities as well.
Secondly, allow us to recommend you probably the greatest deal still available at a major US retailer on one of the absolute best tablets money can buy right now. This is costlier and slightly larger than the Galaxy Tab S8+ we literally just recommended at a killer price of $599.99, fetching $999.99 with not only some extra processing power and superior productivity chops but an always handy keyboard included as well.
Yes, the Surface Pro 9 is bundled with a functionality-maximizing Surface Pro keyboard at a huge $540 discount at Best Buy, and if the special offer happens to sound familiar, that's because it was originally kicked off (for everyone) several weeks ago.
In the meantime, a bunch of other cool promotions on the same device surfaced (no pun intended) and disappeared, slashing as much as $800 off the list price of one particularly impressive and particularly expensive variant.
Without a doubt, the deal we're bringing (back) to your attention today is the absolute best still available after Cyber Monday, although you can spend $200 less (if you want) on a slightly humbler model on Amazon without a keyboard included.
The deeply discounted Surface Pro 9 units from Best Buy come with a hefty 16GB RAM count and fairly generous 256 gigs of speedy solid-state storage, as well as a very powerful Intel Core i5 processor, looking in many ways like a (much) better option than Apple's ultra-premium iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) or Samsung's monstrous Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Of course, your attraction or repulsion to Windows will play a crucial role in your buying decision here, so... choose wisely and don't delay your purchase too much, as all good holiday deals must eventually come to an end.
