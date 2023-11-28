This outstanding Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ deal is somehow still available even after Cyber Monday
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Extended from a single day like no other to way more than that in years past, the Black Friday/Cyber Monday season seems to have run much longer than ever in 2023, starting at many major US retailers in late October and (technically) ending yesterday.
But what if we were to tell you that a number of hot tech holiday deals are still available, giving you even more time to shop for the perfect Christmas gifts for the entire family and all your close friends? Does that sound like something that would interest you? Do you have any more kidneys left to sell or exchange for a brand-new Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, for instance?
Don't worry, Samsung's early 2022-released 12.4-inch powerhouse is not that expensive, costing 300 bucks less than its usual price of $899.99 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. Amazon kicked off this unbeatable promotion the Friday before Black Friday 2023, and by the looks of it, the e-commerce giant might keep it going all "Cyber Week" long... if inventory allows it.
You shouldn't put too much stock in that, of course, and pull the trigger as soon as possible if you want to own one of the all-around best Android tablets in the world by Christmas. Amazon is fully committed to deliver the device (way) earlier than December 25 across the nation if you order it right now, and despite its somewhat advanced age, the Tab S8+ can clearly be a very nice (jumbo-sized) alternative to Apple's similarly priced iPad Air (2022).
Can this Android 13-running and soon-to-be-updated-to-Android-14 bad boy take on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)? Not exactly, but at its massively reduced price, it really doesn't have to.
All it needs is to produce an acceptable level of raw power, great screen quality, and excellent battery life, which it absolutely does. Then you have that super-premium design with metal, glass, and a razor-thin 5.7mm profile, as well as a handy built-in S Pen. What more could you possibly want?
