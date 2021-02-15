Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than many true wireless earbuds today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The aptly named Surface Headphones received a vastly improved sequel last year , and while it's safe to say they never got remotely close to the mainstream popularity of the Sony WH-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort 35 II, that elegant design and those top-shelf features definitely warrant your attention right now.





That's because the first-gen gray-coated noise-cancelling cans are available today only at a measly $110.99 in brand-new condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included. These bad boys were originally priced at a whopping 350 bucks, and although they did receive a whole bunch of significant discounts before eventually being (officially) discontinued, this is by far the greatest deal of their (extended) existence.





Of course, it's worth pointing out that the Surface Headphones 2 normally go for a fairly reasonable $250 a pair instead of $350, which however doesn't make this limited special offer any less compelling. 111 bucks is under the regular price of many solid true wireless earbuds options out there, entry-level second-gen AirPods included, and with all their flaws and weaknesses, the OG Surface Headphones undeniably provide much better audio quality.





Equipped with native Cortana voice assistance, these deeply discounted over-ear cans are capable of going 15 hours between charges or up to 18 if you choose to turn off Microsoft's Siri and Google Assistant alternative. The active noise cancellation technology is adjustable, meaning that you can choose exactly how much of your surroundings you want to drown out while listening to your favorite tunes or taking calls on the fly.





Bottom line, while certainly not perfect (what is perfect anyway?), the Microsoft Surface Headphones unquestionably tick all the right boxes to be considered an absolute bargain... for an extremely limited time.