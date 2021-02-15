Microsoft's original Surface Headphones are cheaper than many true wireless earbuds today
The aptly named Surface Headphones received a vastly improved sequel last year, and while it's safe to say they never got remotely close to the mainstream popularity of the Sony WH-1000XM3 or Bose QuietComfort 35 II, that elegant design and those top-shelf features definitely warrant your attention right now.
Of course, it's worth pointing out that the Surface Headphones 2 normally go for a fairly reasonable $250 a pair instead of $350, which however doesn't make this limited special offer any less compelling. 111 bucks is under the regular price of many solid true wireless earbuds options out there, entry-level second-gen AirPods included, and with all their flaws and weaknesses, the OG Surface Headphones undeniably provide much better audio quality.
Bottom line, while certainly not perfect (what is perfect anyway?), the Microsoft Surface Headphones unquestionably tick all the right boxes to be considered an absolute bargain... for an extremely limited time.