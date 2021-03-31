Microsoft's ill-fated Siri and Google Assistant rival is gone for good
After living on borrowed time for more than two years now, the once promising but never fully grown AI-powered digital assistant is breathing its last in front of our very eyes today. As already confirmed last summer (without putting a specific date on it), the Cortana mobile app will no longer be supported as of tomorrow, April 1.
Of course, we're pretty sure a very small number of users will actually be impacted by this completely predictable and almost overdue shutdown, but at the same time, some people who may have believed in Cortana's skills and potential early on are likely to feel sad nevertheless that the inevitable is happening.
While Microsoft never built an Echo, HomePod, or Google Home alternative of its own to showcase said skills, Harman Kardon did, and unsurprisingly, the largely unsuccessful Invoke smart speaker recently dropped its Cortana support as well.
This painful death reminds us a lot of Windows Mobile's demise, which was also a long time coming when it was finally sealed in 2017. Fortunately for Microsoft, Windows PCs and Surface devices are doing fairly well while its cloud business is absolutely killing it.