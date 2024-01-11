Windows-loving bargain hunters, rejoice: The compact Surface Go 3 is steeply discounted
If you're thinking of buying one of the best Windows tablets around in early 2024, you might be carefully weighing the pros and cons of two or three different models manufactured by Microsoft, which tend to be in the news a lot these days thanks to frequent and substantial discounts offered by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.
But oddly enough, the Surface Go 3 is not in the spotlight anywhere near as often as the more powerful and expensive Surface Pro 9, Pro 8, or even the ancient 2019-released Pro 7 despite seeing daylight a couple of years after that.
Of course, that changes today with a very interesting Best Buy deal on a reasonably well-equipped Go 3 configuration. We're not talking about an entry-level variant with a modest 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage, but a zippy 128GB SSD-packing device that also happens to feature a fairly generous 8 gigs of memory.
This one typically goes for $549.99, which is by no means an obscene price point for an ultraportable Windows 11 productivity machine, but if you hurry, you can pay just $399.99 for it... without a bundled keyboard.
To put that into perspective, four Benjamins is how much Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE mid-ranger currently costs across the nation. Meanwhile, the iPad Air (2022) is about 100 bucks pricier with just 64 gigs of internal storage space, and Apple's newest "base" iPad seems to regularly undercut this Surface Go 3 model by $50 in an entry-level 64GB configuration of its own.
Even though those are obviously some of the overall best tablets available today (especially in terms of value for money), none of them are as useful for folks who like to blend work and fun on the fly as this compact Microsoft-made 10.5-incher.
Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor, the Surface Go 3 is naturally not as impressive as the Pro 8 or Pro 9 as far as raw performance is concerned, but for $399.99, it can definitely get a lot of stuff done. The battery life is similarly... respectable, at up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the PixelSense touchscreen is almost surprisingly bright and sharp albeit predictably stuck with outdated 60Hz refresh rate technology.
With the much newer and only slightly better Surface Go 4 still available exclusively for enterprise customers, this thing looks like a must-buy for anyone who can't afford a (recent) Surface Pro edition. Of course, it's probably a good idea to hurry, as there's no way to know exactly how long Best Buy's latest Surface Go 3 promotion will last.
