Windows-loving bargain hunters, rejoice: The compact Surface Go 3 is steeply discounted





Microsoft Surface Go 3 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB SSD, 8GB RAM, Dual-Core Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y Processor, Windows 11, 10.5-Inch PixelSense Touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 Pixel Resolution, Up to 11 Hours of Battery Life, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Technology, 8MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, USB-C Port, MicroSDXC Card Reader, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, Platinum Color, Device Only $150 off (27%) $399 99 $549 99 Buy at BestBuy





Of course, that changes today with a very interesting Best Buy deal on a reasonably well-equipped Go 3 configuration. We're not talking about an entry-level variant with a modest 4GB RAM count and 64 gigs of sluggish eMMC storage, but a zippy 128GB SSD-packing device that also happens to feature a fairly generous 8 gigs of memory.





This one typically goes for $549.99, which is by no means an obscene price point for an ultraportable Windows 11 productivity machine, but if you hurry, you can pay just $399.99 for it... without a bundled keyboard.









Even though those are obviously some of the overall best tablets available today (especially in terms of value for money), none of them are as useful for folks who like to blend work and fun on the fly as this compact Microsoft-made 10.5-incher.





Powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor, the Surface Go 3 is naturally not as impressive as the Pro 8 or Pro 9 as far as raw performance is concerned, but for $399.99, it can definitely get a lot of stuff done. The battery life is similarly... respectable, at up to 11 hours on a single charge, and the PixelSense touchscreen is almost surprisingly bright and sharp albeit predictably stuck with outdated 60Hz refresh rate technology.





With the much newer and only slightly better Surface Go 4 still available exclusively for enterprise customers, this thing looks like a must-buy for anyone who can't afford a (recent) Surface Pro edition. Of course, it's probably a good idea to hurry, as there's no way to know exactly how long Best Buy's latest Surface Go 3 promotion will last.