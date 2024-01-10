A mouth-watering discount on Microsoft's stellar Surface Pro 9 is up for grabs at Walmart

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
If you’re looking for a productive powerhouse in a compact form that runs on Windows, then you’d be more than happy to have Microsoft’s Surface Pro 9 (2022). This tablet typically arrives at quite the hefty price tag online. Fortunately, that’s not the case right now. On the contrary, Walmart has slashed a mouth-watering $150 off this tablet’s MSRP.

So, you can now get one of the best Windows tablets on the market with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for just under $800. Giving you all the convenience and horsepower you could need, the Surface Pro 9 definitely packs a punch, especially now that it sports such a generous discount at Walmart.

Microsoft added the much-liked kickstand here to give you the best of both worlds – hands-free viewing and hands-on productivity. The slate is also comfortably large and, with its 13-inch PixelSense display with high resolution, it’s more than suitable for video entertainment. The touchscreen supports variable refresh rates of up to 120Hz, giving you a buttery-smooth visual experience.

Whenever you want to indulge in video chats with your friends, the front-facing camera with sharp 1080p resolution will show you in your best light. Moreover, the front webcam supports Windows Hello, helping you quickly log into your device using facial recognition.

Designed on the Intel Evo platform, the Surface Pro 9 has an integrated Intel Core i5 processor that should give you plenty of power for everyday tasks. It should even handle some demanding games without hiccups, among other things.

The Microsoft tablet is also equipped with plenty of ports to facilitate your multitasking needs – four Thunderbolt ones, to be exact. These allow you to enjoy maximum desktop productivity in a compact form.

When you add the large battery life of up to 15 hours into the equation and the Windows 11 operating system, you get an exceptional Microsoft slate that should do more than meet your basic needs. If you’ve always wanted to test its performance for yourself, now’s the time to do so on the cheap.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless